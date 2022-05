The following article was submitted by Julia Lee, the Youth Services Manager with the Manitowoc Public Library. My name is Julia Lee and I’ve been the Youth Services Manager at Manitowoc Public Library for the past five years. I remember my first day—May 1, 2017—very well. I was freezing. I had come from Mankato, Minnesota where the unseasonably warm weather had already brought temperatures of 80 degrees. Naturally, I had packed all my summer clothes to take with me to my new job in my home state. It was bound to be warmer there than in Minnesota! I showed up in capris and sandals my first day—and that was when I truly learned the meaning of “Cooler by the Lake!”

