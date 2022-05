BELLEVILLE - The Sacred Heart High School softball team defeated Bennington High School, 7-1 on Monday at the 2A-1A regionals in Belleville. In what was a pitchers duel for most of the game, Sacred Heart finally put four runs on the board in the fifth inning to extend its earlier slim lead. On the mound, Sacred Heart was lead by Emilee Blythe, who struck out 12 while walking only one. Bennington countered with Maleah Ingram, who recorded 11 strikeouts of her own.

