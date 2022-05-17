ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

CO judge rejects motion to dismiss Trump lawsuit

By Ryan Bittan
ABC4
ABC4
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ivqa0_0fhAnOOW00

COLORADO ( ABC4 ) – A Colorado judge has rejected a motion to dismiss an election lawsuit against former president Donald Trump’s campaign, lawyers and some conservative media figures.

The suit was filed by Denver County election systems worker Eric Coomer.

He alleges he faced death threats after being accused of trying to rig the 2020 presidential election.

Trump asks US judge to force Twitter to restore his account Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 19

Bill Robertson
1d ago

yes indeed they have ruined colorado like they ruin everything they touch

Reply(1)
11
Related
coloradopols.com

The Half-Hearted Effort to Prop Up Joe O’Dea

Little-known businessman Joe O’Dea has been picking up Republican establishment endorsements lately as he tries to defeat State Rep. Ron Hanks in the June 28 Republican Primary for U.S. Senate. Smart Republicans know that O’Dea gives the GOP its only chance against incumbent Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet, so they’re...
COLORADO STATE
Salon

Colorado GOP candidate wants to eliminate statewide popular vote so Republicans can win more races

Greg Lopez, the former mayor of Parker, makes speech during Colorado Republican State Assembly at Coors Event Center. (Photo by Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images) On Wednesday, 9NEWS reported that a Republican candidate for governor of Colorado is proposing that the state eliminate the popular vote in statewide races — and instead adopt a quasi-electoral college system that, in his design, would give dramatically more power to less populated, more Republican areas.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
State
Utah State
coloradonewsline.com

Third ethics complaint filed against Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters

Colorado’s Independent Ethics Commission will review a third ethics complaint against Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters involving substantial alleged gifts from MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell. The commission determined that the complaint was non-frivolous during its May 17 meeting. The complaint was filed by Anne Landman, a Grand Junction resident...
MESA COUNTY, CO
FOX21News.com

Former state rep bids to unseat current treasurer

COLORADO SPRINGS — Former State Representative Lang Sias is making a bid to unseat current Colorado Treasurer Dave Young. Sias, a republican from Denver, is a former US Navy Pilot who represented House District 27 from 2015 through 2019. Sias was also the running mate for 2018 gubernatorial candidate...
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Denver Judge Vacates $100 Million Decision in Marijuana Ownership Battle

Two partners in one of Colorado's largest dispensary chains just took a major hit in an internal ownership battle. Native Roots co-founders Josh Ginsberg and Rhett Jordan first sued co-owner Peter Knobel in 2017 over an alleged breach of their operating agreement. After nearly four years of court hearings and legal dealings, an arbitrator awarded Ginsberg and Jordan just over $100 million with interest, but that award was recently tossed out by Denver District Court.
DENVER, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs woman accused of stealing $240k from Medicaid

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo, (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs woman is charged with stealing thousands of dollars from Medicaid through fraudulent billing. Thursday, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser announced the Colorado Department of Law has filed charges against Martha Sutherland for submitting Medicaid claims and being paid for psychological testing services that never happened. According to The post Colorado Springs woman accused of stealing $240k from Medicaid appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
KREX

Local official urges Gov. Polis to veto new bill

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Last week legislation passed Senate Bill 22-230, Collective Bargaining for Counties. Beginning January 2023, this bill will grant an estimated 36,000 public employees across the state the right to organize, form, or join a union and engage in collective bargaining. It will also give public service workers a seat at […]
MESA COUNTY, CO
KXII.com

Choctaw Nation responds to Gov. Stitt abortion comments

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - The Choctaw Nation is responding after Oklahoma Governor Stitt claimed the tribes might not comply with the state’s new abortion laws. Choctaw Nation Chief Medical Officer Jason Hill said the medical services provided by the tribe are not affected by Oklahoma’s new abortion law because the tribes are federally funded, which means they are prohibited from performing abortions.
OKLAHOMA STATE
ABC4

Utah ranked 5th heathiest state in America

UTAH (ABC4) – According to the World Health Organization, the United States’ healthcare spending surpasses those of other countries by far. However, America still struggles to stay healthy, as seen by the prevalence of chronic health issues and preventable deaths in the county.  In a recent study, the World Health Organization researched the nation’s healthiest […]
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservative Media
Axios Denver

Roughly 60% of Colorado's COVID deaths were preventable, per analysis

Data: Brown School of Public Health; Map: Thomas Oide/AxiosAbout 62% of the nearly 7,400 COVID deaths in Colorado between January 2021 and April 2022 were preventable, according to an analysis of public health data by the Brown School of Public Health.Driving the news: Researchers crafted a model illustrating what could have happened if 100% of American adults were fully vaccinated and boosted once the shots became available.The study used real-world data from the CDC and the New York Times while considering variables such as supply and vaccine effectiveness over time.The big picture: Nationwide, COVID vaccines could have prevented roughly 319,000...
COLORADO STATE
ABC4

New time capsule in Utah State Capitol to remain until 2122

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – On May 18, 2022, Utah Governor Spencer Cox will place a new time capsule at the Utah State Capitol to replace the one from April 4, 1914.  The new time capsule will be filled with items “representing the Utah of today.” The collection has been curated by the Governor’s Office, […]
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
KFOX 14

Baby born in southern New Mexico soon after Haitian parents enter U.S. illegally

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — Shortly after entering the country illegally, a Haitian woman made it in time to have her baby boy on U.S. soil at a Las Cruces church. Liam Paulo who has migrant parents and siblings, was born a U.S. citizen Monday at El Calvario Methodist Church after arriving to the shelter from the detention center over the weekend.
LAS CRUCES, NM
CBS Denver

New Mexico Closes National Forests, Could Colorado Do The Same?

DENVER (CBS4)– Fires and dry weather are forcing a severe move in New Mexico and questions about whether the same thing might be needed here. The US Forest Service will implement a full closure of several national forest areas including the Santa Fe National Forest starting Thursday, May 19. (credit: CBS) It means recreation sites like campgrounds, roads, trails and trailheads will be closed to the general public. “It’s not taken lightly a lot of factors are considered,” said Donna Nemeth, the US Forest Service’s press officer in Colorado about such decisions. “We understand that people want to use and should their public...
COLORADO STATE
ABC4

How concerning behavior is reported to the Utah Board of Education

UTAH (ABC4) – In light of a recent walkout involving students at Rockwell Charter High School accusing a teacher of sexual harassment, ABC4 News took a closer look at how the Utah Board of Education handles complaints involving teachers. COMPLAINT FILED Director of Law and Professional Practices for the Utah Board of Education, Ben Rasmussen […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Utah’s own Top Gun pilot

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – It’s been nearly 40 years since the original Top Gun movie came out. For one Utah man though, it has nearly been the same amount of time since he served in the Top Gun program. The Top Gun program was created in 1969 as a way to reduce aviation deaths and […]
BOUNTIFUL, UT
ABC4

ABC4

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy