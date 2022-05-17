CO judge rejects motion to dismiss Trump lawsuit
COLORADO ( ABC4 ) – A Colorado judge has rejected a motion to dismiss an election lawsuit against former president Donald Trump’s campaign, lawyers and some conservative media figures.
The suit was filed by Denver County election systems worker Eric Coomer.
He alleges he faced death threats after being accused of trying to rig the 2020 presidential election.
