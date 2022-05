Sheldon, IA (KICD)– What started as a call for an alleged assault in Sheldon on Friday night resulted in a total of three people being charged with drug offenses. The Sheldon Police Department and O’Brien County Sheriff’s Department went to the home of Sheila Sundall around 9 o’clock. While searching her residence police reportedly found illegal substances and drug paraphernalia which led to 41 year old Nathan Schuknecht being charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and 29 year old Melea Speelman with possession of drug paraphernalia.

SHELDON, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO