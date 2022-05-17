TTUHSC celebrates Physician Assistant building expansion

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)- The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) celebrated the completion of the School of Health Professions Physician Assistant Program expansion Tuesday. The university said the $30 million expansion will provide training facilities to enhance health care services and train future providers in the Permian Basin.

Located on the Midland College campus, The 32,500 square-foot facility includes an anatomy lab, clinical classrooms, and training facilities.

“The state-of-the-art facilities it brings marks a milestone for our physician assistant program and will help transform health care in this region.” TTUHSC President Lori Rice-Spearman, Ph.D., said, “Not only does the additional space allow us to accept more of the qualified students who apply to the program, but the new facilities allow students to remain in the community for all aspects of their classroom coursework.”

The building gained funding from Rep. Tom Craddick who secured $20 million from the 86th Texas Legislature in 2019 with additional support from community partners.

The university said the expansion will also enable TTUHSC to increase its Physician Assistant program size from 60 student to 72 students in the next three years. The facility will help transform the teaching and research environments of health care through innovation and collaboration.

“With the incredible building renovation and expansion, we now have space to provide innovative educational experiences in our collaborative classrooms spaces, clinical skills lab and gross anatomy lab to continue graduating PAs to provide the highest quality care,” said Christina Robohm-Leavitt, Midland regional dean for TTUHSC School of Health Professions and director of the Physician Assistant Studies Program.

According to TTUHSC, approximately 20% of all graduates from the program remain in the Permian Basin, which increases access to health care for residents throughout the region. TTUHSC is the only physician assistant program in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico.