We're ready for some summer wardrobe action. Time to bring out the maxi summer dresses, the crop tops, the silk slips and the shoe of the season; The Fisherman sandal. Out on the high-street we've not been disappointed, in particularly with River Island who have come through strong with their summer collection. We'er quite obsessed with this green and white harlequin print that is giving us serious runway vibes. It's also available as a wrap blazer (which also doubles as a dress), matching trousers and a sarong skirt that will be seen on influencers across the land. The specific shade of alien green is set to be the shade of the summer, so we suggest getting involved quick!

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 2 DAYS AGO