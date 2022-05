MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Montgomery County Police made an arrest in the death of a high school senior who went missing in January. His body was found a few days later. Jailyn Jones, 17, was last seen on Jan. 21 and his body was found in a residential area of Germantown on Jan. 24 in a nearby creek. When police removed him from the water, they noticed that Jones had been stabbed multiple times in the head and torso. Police also found a pair of boots and jeans containing possible blood evidence. After an autopsy, his death was ruled a homicide caused by blunt force trauma, police said.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO