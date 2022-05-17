Gassville City Council to meet Tuesday

The Arkansas Parks and Tourism commission is holding its monthly meeting in Mountain Home this week. KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot’s Heather Loftis had a chance to discuss tourism in the Twin Lakes Area with Arkansas State Parks Director Shea Lewis.
BULL SHOALS, Ark. (May 16, 2022) – The parks in Bull Shoals are getting an upgrade thanks to a $5,000 grant from the Arvest Foundation. The gift was announced recently in Bull Shoals. Executive vice president and sales manager David McBee of Arvest Bank was on hand to present the check to Bull Shoals mayor David Nixon.
With the announcement this week that Burrell Behavioral Health, based in Springfield, is closing its four locations in Arkansas, several area schools are left without mental health services for their students. Burrell has locations in Mountain Home, Harrison, Springdale and Rogers. There are 17 employees in their Mountain Home office and 23 in Harrison.
Two fishermen found the body of a missing canoer on the Buffalo National River, according to a report from KAIT. Search and rescue teams in Marion County say the victim is 56-year-old Brian Hanson of Rockford, Illinois. Searchers say two canoers fell into the river near the Clabber Creek Shoal,...
The Mountain Home School Board will hold its regular monthly meeting Thursday evening with the presentation of awards to faculty and staff. Superintendent Dr. Jake Long will present awards for 30-years of service recognition, the Richard Padget Extra Mile award and the Teacher of the Year award. This year’s recipient...
Thousands of channel catfish from Arkansas Game and Fish Commission hatcheries are being stocked at several locations around the state, including in Mountain Home, and a select few carry a “bonus prize” if caught. Each of Arkansas’s Family and Community Fishing Program stocking locations have catfish wearing a...
A two vehicle head-on collision has blocked the intersection of Highway 5 North and Timberlane Road in front of Tall Oaks trailer park, 3 miles North of Mountain Home heading to Midway. Arkansas State Police, Baxter County Sheriff and other officials are on scene working to clear the area. Injuries...
Two area high school baseball teams are set to compete in the semifinals of the Class 5, District 6 Tournament Thursday at Branson. West Plains faces top-seeded Willard at 4:30, and the host Pirates take on Springfield Glendale at 6:30.
A Silver Alert issued for a man missing from Cotter has been inactivated after he was found. The alert for 88-year-old Donald Dean Short had been issued Thursday morning by Arkansas State Police, but canceled as of Thursday afternoon. According to Cotter Police, Short was found early afternoon in Missouri.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Mountain View, Mo., man has pleaded guilty in federal court to murdering his estranged wife during an argument when they met in a national park. Thirty-year-old Dylan J. Hanger pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool on May 10, 2022, to one count of murder in the second degree.
Information that led to the filing of a second-degree murder charge against the high school principal and head basketball coach at Omaha has been unsealed. Fifty-two-year-old Rocky Brian Dodson, who also coached at Norfork and Cotter, is accused of killing his 36-year-old wife, Amanda. Amanda Christine Johnson Dodson was born...
A worldwide shortage of the contrast used in CT scans and other imaging tests is impacting hospitals across the country, including Baxter Regional Medical Center (BRMC) in Mountain Home. The Food and Drug Administration first reported the shortages a few weeks ago after GE Healthcare said it was rationing orders...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield man was sentenced in federal court Wednesday for his role in a conspiracy to distribute heroin. Forty-one-year-old Charles A. Robinson, also known as “Big C” was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough to 11 years and eight months in federal prison without parole.
A man who has been arrested on drug-related charges by local, state and federal authorities appeared during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Fifty-six-year-old Jamey Roof of Mountain Home entered a guilty plea to charges in a 2020 case and was sentenced to eight years in prison. Roof...
