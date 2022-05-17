ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gassville, AR

Gassville City Council to meet Tuesday

By Staff
KTLO
 2 days ago

The Gassville City Council will meet in regular session Tuesday evening at...

KTLO

Arvest Foundation donates to City of Bull Shoals

BULL SHOALS, Ark. (May 16, 2022) – The parks in Bull Shoals are getting an upgrade thanks to a $5,000 grant from the Arvest Foundation. The gift was announced recently in Bull Shoals. Executive vice president and sales manager David McBee of Arvest Bank was on hand to present the check to Bull Shoals mayor David Nixon.
BULL SHOALS, AR
KTLO

Burrell Behavioral Health closing Arkansas locations, area schools to be affected

With the announcement this week that Burrell Behavioral Health, based in Springfield, is closing its four locations in Arkansas, several area schools are left without mental health services for their students. Burrell has locations in Mountain Home, Harrison, Springdale and Rogers. There are 17 employees in their Mountain Home office and 23 in Harrison.
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

Fishermen locate body of missing canoer on Buffalo National River

Two fishermen found the body of a missing canoer on the Buffalo National River, according to a report from KAIT. Search and rescue teams in Marion County say the victim is 56-year-old Brian Hanson of Rockford, Illinois. Searchers say two canoers fell into the river near the Clabber Creek Shoal,...
MARION COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Teacher of the Year, Richard Padget Extra Mile winners announced

The Mountain Home School Board will hold its regular monthly meeting Thursday evening with the presentation of awards to faculty and staff. Superintendent Dr. Jake Long will present awards for 30-years of service recognition, the Richard Padget Extra Mile award and the Teacher of the Year award. This year’s recipient...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Tagged catfish being stocked around the state, including MH

Thousands of channel catfish from Arkansas Game and Fish Commission hatcheries are being stocked at several locations around the state, including in Mountain Home, and a select few carry a “bonus prize” if caught. Each of Arkansas’s Family and Community Fishing Program stocking locations have catfish wearing a...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Highway 5 North traffic halted due to head-on collision

A two vehicle head-on collision has blocked the intersection of Highway 5 North and Timberlane Road in front of Tall Oaks trailer park, 3 miles North of Mountain Home heading to Midway. Arkansas State Police, Baxter County Sheriff and other officials are on scene working to clear the area. Injuries...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Silver Alert inactivated for missing Cotter man

A Silver Alert issued for a man missing from Cotter has been inactivated after he was found. The alert for 88-year-old Donald Dean Short had been issued Thursday morning by Arkansas State Police, but canceled as of Thursday afternoon. According to Cotter Police, Short was found early afternoon in Missouri.
COTTER, AR
KTLO

Hotter weather is here! Is your system ready?

KTLO/Classic Hits/The Boot Business of the Day Wednesday, May 18th. Hotter weather is here! Make sure your heating and cooling system is ready! Call Central Heating & Cooling today for their Planned Maintenance Program! Every summer and winter, Central Heating & Cooling will perform a thorough maintenance check to insure your system’s operating at PEAK PERFORMANCE…If you ever do need a repair, you’ll receive one service call per year absolutely FREE!
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Mountain View man pleads guilty to murder in National Park

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Mountain View, Mo., man has pleaded guilty in federal court to murdering his estranged wife during an argument when they met in a national park. Thirty-year-old Dylan J. Hanger pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool on May 10, 2022, to one count of murder in the second degree.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, MO
KTLO

MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Springfield man sentenced for heroin conspiracy

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield man was sentenced in federal court Wednesday for his role in a conspiracy to distribute heroin. Forty-one-year-old Charles A. Robinson, also known as “Big C” was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough to 11 years and eight months in federal prison without parole.
SPRINGFIELD, MO

Community Policy