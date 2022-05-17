ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolly Parton's Stampede Show!

The Mansion at Elfindale Bed & Breakfast in Springfield has been a place for friends and families to get together for at least 30 years. The elegant limestone mansion was the vision of Mary Alice Clymena O’Day, the wife of a multimillionaire who had the 27,000-square-foot home built around 1901 after a messy divorce.
America’s Top Country Hits at The Americana Theatre is hosting a VIP Night on Saturday, May 21. Showtime is at 8 p.m. and VIP tickets are being given to all Branson residents and their guests for free. Attendees are also invited to stick around after the show to dance the night away on the Americana’s new dance floor from 10:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. as a live band plays.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Here’s a list of upcoming concerts separated by genre in Springfield. Rap / Hip hop Tech N9ne – June 12 TobyMac – July 31 Vanilla Ice & Ying Yang Twins – July 29 Country Brooks & Dunn – May 22 Thomas Rhett – Sep 23 Rock Don McLean – May 20 Papa […]
Open 365 days a year, the Aquarium at the Boardwalk is one of the newest attractions in the heart of Branson’s entertainment district. It is impossible to miss the 46,000-square-foot building with a 55-foot octopus wrapped around the outside. A giant Pacific octopus named Aquarius is actually one of...
WAYNESVILLE, Mo. — The land that Pulaski County and Waynesville inhabits has a history that goes back long before the city and county were established. Leaders are making efforts to recognize and honor those who traveled along the Trail of Tears. OzarksFirst spoke with former Waynesville Mayor, teacher, and author Luge Hardman about this aspect […]
The name "Route 66" conjures very specific images, not just for Americans, but for fans of Americana worldwide. Towering neon signs and drive-ins backlit against the night are about as iconic an image of 20th century America as can be found short of a Norman Rockwell Saturday Evening Post cover (via the Route 66 Corridor Preservation Program).
Horseback and this authentic 1880s stagecoach will be the only transportation options for the Stagecoach Journey crew during a May 21-27 authentic western wagon route through Ozark County. This photo was taken by talented photographer and Stagecoach Journey crew-member Dennis Crider during an early April appearance at the Twin Pines Conservation Education Center’s Annual Heritage Day. “Cowboy Rick” Hamby, a Caulfield resident who owns the stagecoach with wife “Arkansas Bev” is shown near the center in the cowboy hat.
