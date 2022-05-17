Dolly Parton's Stampede Show!

Horseback and this authentic 1880s stagecoach will be the only transportation options for the Stagecoach Journey crew during a May 21-27 authentic western wagon route through Ozark County. This photo was taken by talented photographer and Stagecoach Journey crew-member Dennis Crider during an early April appearance at the Twin Pines Conservation Education Center’s Annual Heritage Day. “Cowboy Rick” Hamby, a Caulfield resident who owns the stagecoach with wife “Arkansas Bev” is shown near the center in the cowboy hat.
