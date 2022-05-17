ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

Pedestrian from Jackson killed by 18-wheeler in Texas

By Jake Draugelis
WILX-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONGVIEW, Texas. (WILX) - Early Monday morning, a Michigan man was struck and killed by an 18-wheeler while walking down the highway in Texas. The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)...

www.wilx.com

Man killed on I-20 after being hit by 18-wheeler

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Michigan man was killed early Monday morning after being hit by an 18-wheeler while walking down I-20. A preliminary report from DPS states that 60-year-old Johnny M. Powell, a Jackson, Michigan native, was driving eastbound on the Interstate near Longview when his car “ran off the roadway… possibly due to […]
