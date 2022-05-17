Pedestrian from Jackson killed by 18-wheeler in Texas

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - On May 18, 1927 Bath Charter Township became home to the deadliest school massacre the United States has ever seen. Through a series of violent attacks, Andrew Kehoe killed 38 elementary schoolchildren, six adults and injured nearly 60 others. Kehoe was a school board treasurer who had wired explosives through the Bath Consolidated School Building. The building had only been built five years earlier in an effort to consolidate the scattered one-room schools in the surrounding farmland into one school.

