Delaware State

Museum of Nature, Sciences reopens this weekend

By Betsy Price
Town Square LIVE News
 2 days ago

The completely revamped Delaware Museum of Nature and Science holds its ribbon cutting Friday.

The Delaware Museum of Nature and Science will celebrate its reopening Friday through Monday with a ribbon cutting and tours.

The attraction, formerly known as a museum of natural history, is changing its name to reflect its mission of connecting Delaware citizens with the state’s natural development and the science behind it.

The $10.8 million renovation started at the end of 2020 with the inside of the museum stripped down to the studs in the wall.

The evolved space will now offer paleozoic, regional and global galleries , as well as a cafe that sells prepackaged food, a respite area and a gallery for changing exhibits from local agencies.

In addition, the renovation included lighting and sound system, installation of a fire alarm suppression system, new paving, new air conditioning system, renovated restrooms and refreshed meeting, event and temporary exhibit spaces.

Events this week include:

  • Friday, May 20: 10 a.m. ribbon cutting and tours for invited guests and the media.
  • Saturday, May 21 and Sunday, May 22: 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Member-only preview including special tours about the renovation process and new exhibits. Also open to members of partnering museums Delaware Art Museum, Hagley Museum & Library, Mt. Cuba, Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library and Tyler Arboretum.  Admission is free for members; pre-registration for timed tickets is requested.
  • Monday, May 23: 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Open to the public. Timed tickets will be available at delmns.org .

Once open to the public, t he museum will be open seven days a week from 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Admission is $12.95 for ages 3 and up, $3.95 for toddlers ages 1-2, and free for infants under 12 months. There is a $1 discount for tickets purchased in advance online. Admission is free for DelMNS members.

For the first year, members of Delaware Art Museum, Hagley Museum & Library, Mt. Cuba, Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library, and Tyler Arboretum also receive free general admission.

The museum release a raft of photos of its finished work. Here’s a peek.

Comments / 0



WHYY

Bill to create marijuana market in Delaware falls short again in House

The regulatory piece of a two-pronged effort in Delaware to legalize and create a retail market for marijuana failed Thursday in the state House. The bill needed a three-fifths majority, or 25 votes, in the 41-member House. The measure almost got there but Elsmere Democratic Rep. Larry Mitchell, a co-sponsor, was absent. That left the bill one vote short with 24.
Town Square LIVE News

Odyssey teacher wins national charter award for combating hunger

Melissa Tracy’s passion for service and dedication to ensuring success for younger generations is part of the reason she was one of 10 charter school teachers in America to win the 2022 Changemaker Award.  The award, presented by The National Alliance for Public Charter Schools, is given to individuals who positively influence their charter school, bring innovation and creativity to ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
firststateupdate.com

Carney’s Super Duper Strict Plastic Bag Ban Starts July 1st

In 2019, the Delaware General Assembly passed a law banning plastic carryout bags (82 Del. Laws c. 166) to help reduce beach and roadside litter, increase recycling efforts, and reduce the impact of plastic bags at regional recycling facilities that manage material from Delaware’s Universal Recycling program. In 2021,...
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

DNREC to begin restoring beaches, dunes after powerful nor’easter

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Contol on Monday began restoring beaches after a powerful nor’easter caused widespread erosion and damage. The Mother’s Day weekend storm brought tropical-storm-force winds that affected communities along Delaware’s bayshore and Atlantic coast. “Our shoreline team will be hard at [work] for the foreseeable future on beach restoration priorities that this storm handed ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
CBS Philly

New Jersey Veterinarians Discovering Unintended Consequence From Legalized Recreational Marijuana

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (CBS) — As New Jersey marks one month since recreational cannabis was legalized, veterinarians are discovering an unintended consequence of easier access to marijuana. Kristin Goldberg’s dog Leia loves getting her nose in everything during her walks. “Loves to explore and eat everything,” Goldberg said. But after walking around a West Deptford park two weeks ago, she seemed more tired than usual. “Her head was bobbling. Her legs were weak,” Goldberg said. As New Jersey marks one month since recreational cannabis was legalized, South Jersey animal hospitals are seeing a spike in dogs accidentally ingesting marijuana. The story at 6 pm today...
PETS
Cape Gazette

Don’t expect local affordable housing anytime soon

The Delaware Association of Realtors held its inaugural Real Estate Summit May 16, and if industry experts are to be believed, it doesn’t appear ever-increasing home prices and a shortage of inventory are going away anytime soon. The four-hour-long summit was held virtually. At one point, nearly 200 people...
