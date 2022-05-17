ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cody Rhodes: I Don't Want My Legacy Solely To Be That I Helped Start An Alternative Company

Cody Rhodes returned to WWE as he had unfinished business. In his first promo back on WWE Raw following his WrestleMania 38 victory over Seth Rollins, Rhodes stated he returned because he wanted to win the WWE Championship. Rhodes is still on his path to the WWE Title and...

411mania.com

Becky Lynch Punches At Cody Rhodes After WWE Raw

Following Monday’s WWE RAW broadcast, a fan caught former Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch taking a swing at Cody Rhodes while selling Asuka’s green mist. It all went down during a dark match involving Rhodes and Seth Rollins. The video posted by @Baby_Face_Grace shows Lynch heading backstage up the entrance passing Rhodes during his entrance. When she is near to him Lynch starts swinging punches and kicks as if she can’t see due to the mist in her eyes. Check out the fan capture footage below:
WWE
Fightful

Ahmed Johnson Says He Would Like To Wrestle Bobby Lashley Or Brock Lesnar

Ahmed Johnson talks about dream opponents from today's WWE roster and his own era. Ahmed Johnson was briefly a top WWE Superstar during the New Generation era. Johnson headlined a number of WWE cards alongside names such as Shawn Michaels. From 1995 until 1998, Johnson was a major part of WrestleMania events and even had the distinction of being the first black WWE Intercontinental Champion.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Ric Flair, Arn Anderson And Others Set For Four Horsemen Reunion

The Four Horsemen will ride together again for one last time. On Wednesday morning, Ric Flair announced that the famous stable will appear together on stage at Starrcast V this summer in Nashville, and indicated it would include every wrestler to ever be part of the Four Horsemen stable. “The...
NASHVILLE, TN
Brock Lesnar
Cody Rhodes
Roman Reigns
Seth Rollins
ClutchPoints

Cody Rhodes gets real on relationship with WWE star Roman Reigns

Cody Rhodes made a shocking return to WWE and the pro wrestling world had quite the reaction. One person who actually had no reaction was current pro wrestling star Roman Reigns. Cody Rhodes recently spoke to Sports Illustrated and was asked about his relationship with Roman Reigns once he returned...
WWE
Fightful

Carmella Defends Corey Graves' Commentary Regarding Sasha Banks And Naomi On 5/16 WWE Raw

Monday's WWE Raw was headlined by Asuka and Becky Lynch battling it out to determine the top contender for the Raw Women's Championship. The bout was originally announced as a six-pack challenge featuring Asuka, Lynch, Doudrop, Nikki ASH, Sasha Banks, and Naomi. During the show, it was announced that Banks and Naomi had left, leaving Becky Lynch to ask Adam Pearce to change things.
WWE
Fightful

Four Horsemen Reunion Announced For Starrcast V

Starrcast announced that Ric Flair, Arn Anderson, Tully Blanchard, Lex Luger, JJ Dillon, and Barry Windham will reunite for one last ride. The panel is being billed as the first and last time the Horsemen will be on stage together. One of the most popular groups in wrestling history, the group was formed in 1985 with the original members consisting of Flair, Arn, Tully, Dillon, and Ole Anderson. Windham was part of the group beginning in 1988 through 1991 while Luger was part of the group in 1987.
NASHVILLE, TN
PWMania

Backstage Atmosphere in AEW Being Described as “Chaotic”

As PWMania.com previously reported, MJF has stated that he is unhappy with his AEW contract and wants to be paid more. During the May 11th, 2022 episode of Dynamite, MJF mentioned his contract terminating in 2024. According to a report by Voices Of Wrestling, the backstage mood in AEW is...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Ricky Steamboat Declines To Wrestle Ric Flair At Starrcast V

It turns out Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat will not be taking part in Ric Flair’s retirement match at Starrcast V after all. The 69-year-old former NWA World Heavyweight Champion confirmed reports that he was approached for a match at the event, however stated that he would not be part of the match during a Highspots Superstore signing.
WWE
Fightful

Kevin Nash And Sean Oliver Unite For 'Kliq This' Podcast

Sean Oliver is back in the podcast world. Podcast Heat announced that Oliver will host 'Kliq This' with Kevin Nash. The podcast will launch on July 11. Oliver famously the Kayfabe Commentaries shoot interviews. From Podcast Heat:. "Kliq This: The Kevin Nash Podcast” Set to Join Podcast Heat. Kevin...
WWE
Fightful

WWE 2K22 Releases 'Most Wanted' DLC Featuring Cactus Jack, Ilja Dragunov, Indi Hartwell, More

WWE 2K22 released a new DLC pack today, which marks their second release of the DLC schedule thus far. The pack, which is available for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, features past characters from the game like Cactus Jack, Vader and The Boogeyman, while also featuring NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov and Indi Hartwell -- who are making their first appearance in a WWE game.
WWE
Fightful

WWE Files New Trademark On In-Ring Name

WWE has field a new trademark for an in-ring name. On May 13, WWE filed to trademark "Ava Raine" for entertainment purposes. The name has yet to be given to any WWE superstar. IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.
WWE
Fightful

Steph De Lander (Persia Pirotta) Talks About Being In The Cross Hairs Of NXT and NXT 2.0

The former Persia Pirotta found herself in the midst of major changes when she joined WWE. After being established as the WWE brand that brings the best in-ring work to the table, NXT underwent significant changes in Summer 2021. The black and gold brand began to focus on more of a character driven product, as well as undergoing significant changes in the presentation and production of the show.
WWE
Fightful

Hangman Page Ate A Month Old And Softish Reese's Fast Break

Hangman Page found an old Reese's Fast Break and wondered if he should eat it. After an hour, he either did or didn't listen to the fans, deciding to eat it. It was mushy, which could be due to the AC being broken in his house. That was Hangman Page's...
WWE
Fightful

WWE Raw On 5/16 Draws Highest Viewership & Demo Number In A Month

WWE Raw viewership is in for 5/16. Brandon Thurston reports that WWE Raw on May 16 averaged 1.736 million viewers, which is up from last week's total of 1.652 million viewers. This is the highest viewership that Raw has drawn since April 11th, when the show recorded 1.803 million viewers.
WWE
Fightful

MJF Touts The WWE Performance Center's Ability To Create Stars

MJF says people on Twitter have brainworms and objectively praises the WWE Performance Center. Maxwell Jacob Friedman has made no secret about it, his All Elite Wrestling contract expires in 2024 and he's very open to the idea of going to WWE. In fact, on the most recent episode of Dynamite, MJF referenced Cody Rhodes and made a brief remark about how nobody backstage in AEW wants him to talk about 2024.
WWE
Fightful

Fightful

