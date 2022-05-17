ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

How to watch the second to last episode of ‘This Is Us’ tonight (5/17/22): time, channel, free live stream

By Deb Kiner
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There are only two more episodes of the popular drama “This Is Us.”. “This Is Us” will air at...

www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
tvinsider.com

Which TV Shows Have Made CBS the Most-Watched Network 14 Years Running?

The 2021–2022 television season hasn’t even finished, but CBS is already calling it. In a May 3 press release citing ratings projections, CBS declared itself “America’s Most-Watched Network” for the 14th season in a row and for the 19th time in 20 years. (CBS also says it’s the top network in late night for the sixth straight year and tops in daytime for the 36th straight year.)
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

Here's the Complete NBC Fall 2022 TV Schedule

Find out when One Chicago, Law & Order, and the Quantum Leap revival will air. NBC's schedule for the fall 2022-2023 TV season has arrived, and it may look pretty familiar, in more ways than one. While it once again features an entire block of Chicago shows, a 10th season of The Blacklist, and a collection of Law & Orders, it also throws it back almost 30 years with a reboot of Quantum Leap starring Raymond Lee. Meanwhile, fans need to prepare their goodbyes to New Amsterdam, which is set to end after its fifth season.
CHICAGO, IL
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#This Is Us#Sling Tv#Episodes#Nbc#Peacock
Hello Magazine

Law and Order: SVU fans 'devastated' as show announces huge change ahead of season 24

Law and Order: Special Victims Unit will be returning later this year with its 24th season, making it one of the longest-running series in TV history. However, fans can expect the new episodes to perhaps be a little bit different as longtime showrunner Warren Leight has announced that he is stepping away from the series. Warren has had two stints as the man in charge of the hit NBC police procedural; he previously served as showrunner from seasons 13 to 17 before returning for the show's 21st season back in 2019.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
TVLine

CBS Does 'Most Watched Network' Thing for 14th Straight Year; Ghosts and NCIS: Hawai'i Lead New Series

Click here to read the full article. Your eyes remain on the Eye Network, as CBS for a 14th straight year (and 19th out of the last 20) will lay claim to the “America’s Most Watched Network” title. CBS through May 1 is averaging 6.35 million viewers, outpacing NBC (with 6.25 mil), third-place Fox (4.68 mil), ABC (4.19 mil) and of course The CW. This marks the second time during its current winning streak that CBS has won the season while competing against a network that hosted both the well-watched Super Bowl and the Olympics. Among the feathers in its stitched NCIS-logo hat...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Deadline

‘Quantum Leap’ Reboot Picked Up To Series By NBC

Click here to read the full article. NBC, traditionally the first broadcast network to present its fall lineup at the upfronts, again became the first net to give a series order to a pilot. It went to Quantum Leap, a reboot of the popular 1990s sci-fi drama, which stars Raymond Lee. See the first-look photo above. As Deadline reported in the Early Pilot Buzz story this week, Quantum Leap appeared a lock for a series pickup, with Lee potentially poised to become one of the breakout stars of next season. It is NBC’s only 2022 drama pilot that was in consideration for...
TV SERIES
TVLine

How We Roll Cancelled at CBS

Click here to read the full article. Pete Holmes has struck out — and not in a good way. CBS has cancelled bowling comedy How We Roll after a single season, TVLine has learned. How We Roll this season is averaging 4.6 million total weekly viewers and a 0.4 demo rating (with Live+7 playback). Among the seven sitcoms that CBS has aired this TV season, it ranks last in both measures. Based on the life of pro-bowler Tom Smallwood, How We Roll centers on Holmes’ Tom, “a stoic Midwest husband and dad who gets laid off from a car assembly line and makes...
NFL
FanSided

Watch NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13, Episode 21 live online

With Callen abducted by Katya, the team and Anna will need to work together to save him in NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13, Episode 21. It feels like the last two seasons have been building to this point. Katya has always been there in the background, and the team has known her to be a threat. They just haven’t been able to find any sign of her. It looks like she’s done hiding in the shadows.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

‘How We Roll’ Ticks Up Following Cancellation; ‘Young Sheldon,’ ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Tie To Rule Thursday

Click here to read the full article. CBS freshman How We Roll moved up in ratings, after getting the axe on Thursday. Ahead of its Upfronts presentation next week, CBS cleared a majority of its sitcom slate. In addition to the Pete Holmes-starrer, CBS cancelled United States of Al, B Positive, Magnum P.I. and Good Sam. Per fast affiliates, the latest episodes of How We Roll (0.4, 3.70M/ 0.3, 3.19M) were up in both measures from the previous week.  United States of Al (0.5, 4.75M) also saw a similar trend, rising from its previous original episode. Spared from Thursday’s cancellation spree was...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Young Sheldon EP Reveals Big Bang Alum's New Role in Season 5 Finale — Plus, Watch a Sneak Peek

Click here to read the full article. Young Sheldon‘s future father-in-law will pop in for a very peculiar guest spot during Thursday’s Season 5 finale (CBS, 8/7c). As previously reported, Penn and Teller will guest-star on the Big Bang Theory spinoff. However, Teller won’t reprise his role as Amy Farrah Fowler’s dad Larry. Instead, he’ll play one half of dermatological duo Acne and Pus. Allow us to explain… In the episode, titled “A Clogged Pore, a Little Spanish and the Future,” 12-year-old Sheldon (played by Iain Armitage) struggles to cope with the first signs of puberty. Upon getting his first pimple,...
TV SERIES
Deadline

NBC Goes All Out With Massive Stage Production As Fox Opts For Pre-Taped Presentation On Day 1 Of Upfronts

Click here to read the full article. Like the time-traveler hero in NBC’s new drama Quantum Leap, we were transported to two different times with the two presentations on the first day of the upfronts. NBC took us back to pre-Covid 2019, pulling out all the stops with an elaborate production at Radio City Music Hall, including an energetic, elaborately choreographed number promoting Bravocon that featured dozens of performers and Bravo stars to rival a top Broadway show. There were a ton of presenters, with Kelly Clarkson performing to open the show and Miley Cyrus singing a medley to close it...
NFL
Popculture

'MacGyver' Fans Get Big Series Update

MacGyver may be done at CBS, but fans will be excited to learn that the hit revival series got a major update. The action-packed show is officially coming home to fans with MacGyver: The Complete Series (Seasons 1-5) on DVD. The collection is currently set to arrive on DVD June 14th from Lionsgate, and is currently available to pre-order by clicking here. Additionally, Paramount+ subscribers can stream the whole series right now. Anyone who may be interested in trying out a free trial of Paramount+, can do so by clicking here.
TV SERIES
startattle.com

NCIS: Los Angeles (Season 13 Episode 22) Season finale, trailer, release date

The NCIS team hunts for a crew that robs a Los Angeles casino with military-grade power. Startattle.com – NCIS: Los Angeles | CBS. Also, Kensi and Deeks hear exciting news regarding the adoption, and Callen takes a big step in his relationship with Anna. This episode was directed by John P. Kousakis and written by Kyle Harimoto.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

‘Barry’ Scores Season 4 Renewal At HBO

Click here to read the full article. HBO has renewed Barry for a fourth season, it was revealed on Thursday. Production will begin in Los Angeles in June, with series star Bill Hader directing all eight episodes. Hader co-created Barry alongside Alec Berg. Season 3 of the acclaimed series is airing weekly on HBO and HBO Max, with the finale set for June 12. Cancellations/Renewals Scorecard: TV Shows Ended Or Continuing In 2021-22 Season “Bill, Alec, and the entire cast and crew delivered an exquisite third season of Barry, it’s a masterful blend of laughs and suspense,” said Amy Gravitt, EVP Programming at...
TV SERIES
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
158K+
Followers
66K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy