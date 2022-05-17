ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MORE THAN 30 BROWN PELICANS RESCUED BY SANTA BARBARA WILDLIFE CARE NETWORK IN TWO DAYS

By SBWCN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the weekend, Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network (SBWCN) experienced an unusually high influx of brown pelican patients. In just two days, more than 30 brown pelicans were rescued and brought to SBWCN to receive care. Most of these birds arrived severely emaciated, weak, and unable to fly. The exact cause...

Santa Barbara Edhat

Map of South Coast Fires Added to Edhat

After reading a suggestion on the edhat comment board, Scanner Andrew created a comprehensive map of brush fires in the Santa Barbara South Coast over the past few years. "I thought it was a good idea to create a map displaying all of the fires in Santa Barbara and Goleta since August 2021. All of the points show confirmed vegetation fires, linked with edhat articles. Please note that there may be more fires since August 2021 than shown. Red points are fires from 2021, blue points are fires from 2022. They are also grouped by month," Andrew said.
Santa Barbara Edhat

Grahm Williams

With profound sorrow, the family of Grahm Williams announce his passing. On 4/29/22 he died in his sleep from a previously unknown heart condition. Grahm was 41 and resided in Santa Ynez. Born on July 2, 1980 in Denver, Colorado Grahm shared his birthday with his Grandpa Morris and cousin...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Goleta Discusses Community’s Internet Needs at Forum

City of Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte alongside several community leaders and stakeholders underscored the importance of broadband access on Monday, May 16, 2022, during a Broadband Community Forum at the City Council Chambers. The community forum featured opening remarks from Mayor Perotte, and panelists included Danny Fitzgibbons, Founder, Equalitech; Lori...
GOLETA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Cliff Rescue at More Mesa

Both engines, utility 11 and Battalion are all still on the scene. Please keep us updated! Heard all the sirens, I hope that they can get them off quickly before it's fully dark.
RESCUE, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Op-Ed: Growing Food and Community

This post is the second in what we hope will be a series by different gardeners about community gardening in Santa Barbara. It follows “SOS Yanonali Community Garden!”. There’s a pot with beet soup simmering on my stove that has beets, onion, and garlic from our Yanonali garden plot. I decided to rent a plot and start growing my own food two years ago when my daughter turned out to be one of those picky eater toddlers. Since then, she has eaten her very first sugar snap pea, carrot, lettuce, and kale at Yanonali Community Garden. No beets yet, but I am not giving up hope. I am so impressed with how much my child has learned about the soil, plants, and insects, and how to care for them. Earlier this spring, I watched my little gardener pick out her own tomato plant, choose a spot for it and plant it herself. I see her pride when we check on it and admire how nicely it has grown.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Santa Barbara Mayoral Debate Video Wins National Award

Newsmakers with Jerry Roberts’ Mayoral Debate program has won first place recognition for best Virtual Event video in the Hometown Media national contest sponsored by the Alliance for Community Media, the organization that encompasses cable access stations across the U. S. The Mayoral Debate, recorded on August 27, 2021,...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Black Bear Cub Orphaned by Montecito Hit and Run

[Warning: This article contains graphic photos that may be disturbing to some.]. Time may be running out for an orphaned black bear cub on the loose here after its mother was killed in a hit-and-run crash Friday night. It happened on Ladera Lane near the intersection with East Valley Road....
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Downtown Santa Barbara’s Live Art and Wine Tour Returns on May 19

The Downtown Santa Barbara Live Art and Wine Tour is back for its 20th Anniversary, and you are invited!. The Downtown LIVE Art & Wine Tour, Presented by Towbes Group and Produced by the team at the Downtown Organization of Santa Barbara will give you some of the best bites, sips, and entertainment that downtown has to offer. Scheduled for Thursday, May 19th (5:30 pm to 9:00 pm), this year’s curated Live Art and Wine Tour takes place in 8 venues located North of Carrillo Street, with a Final Party location at the Arlington Theatre.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Police activity Old Town Goleta

Https://www.noozhawk.com/article/man_arrested_on_attempted_murder_charges_after_stabbing_in_old_town_goleta?omhide=true&utm_source=Noozhawk&utm_campaign=5e5618aae1-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2018_08_27_10_56_COPY_01&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_9ec8acd2c4-5e5618aae1-247245117. SBSand May 17, 2022 01:27 PM. Yikes, that would be good info for the public to be aware of! Is it attached to the circling helicopter near SMHS?. SB_TAHOE May 17, 2022 12:24 PM. Medical emergency on S. Kellogg Ave. at 8:10 am today, then lots of LE vehicles...
GOLETA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

The Riviera Ridge School Welcomes Audiences Back on Campus for “GREASE!”

Event Date: Thursday, May 19, 2022 - 17:30 to Friday, May 20, 2022 - 17:30. For the first time since November of 2019, The Riviera Ridge School is eager to invite the Santa Barbara community onto their campus for this year’s Middle School Musical, “GREASE!”, directed by Miriam Dance, Director of Visual and Performing Arts.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

County Superintendent of Schools Delivers State of Education Address

On Wednesday, May 18, 2022, Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools Susan Salcido delivered a State of Education address during a special, education-focused event hosted by the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce. Superintendent Salcido presented on the status of education from the countywide perspective, providing an overview of enrollment...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

