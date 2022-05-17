MORE THAN 30 BROWN PELICANS RESCUED BY SANTA BARBARA WILDLIFE CARE NETWORK IN TWO DAYS

This post is the second in what we hope will be a series by different gardeners about community gardening in Santa Barbara. It follows “SOS Yanonali Community Garden!”. There’s a pot with beet soup simmering on my stove that has beets, onion, and garlic from our Yanonali garden plot. I decided to rent a plot and start growing my own food two years ago when my daughter turned out to be one of those picky eater toddlers. Since then, she has eaten her very first sugar snap pea, carrot, lettuce, and kale at Yanonali Community Garden. No beets yet, but I am not giving up hope. I am so impressed with how much my child has learned about the soil, plants, and insects, and how to care for them. Earlier this spring, I watched my little gardener pick out her own tomato plant, choose a spot for it and plant it herself. I see her pride when we check on it and admire how nicely it has grown.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO