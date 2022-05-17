ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Allegiant announces new, nonstop route to Provo, Utah

By Caroline Bleakley
8newsnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Allegiant Airlines announced Tuesday it’s offering new nonstop flights between Las Vegas and Provo, Utah beginning Aug. 18....

www.8newsnow.com

gastronomicslc.com

New Murray food hall amongst latest food openings

It’s been a busy old month since the last roundup of new openings in Utah; if you’ve managed to snaffle your way through all twenty in the weeks since, well, in short order: what’s wrong with you? I salute you. Can I join you? Yes, yes, stop with the blathering, you’re here to unearth what’s next to eat. Here it is. Oh that burrito? You’ll need to keep reading to find out…
MURRAY, UT
ABC4

Utah’s own Top Gun pilot

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – It’s been nearly 40 years since the original Top Gun movie came out. For one Utah man though, it has nearly been the same amount of time since he served in the Top Gun program. The Top Gun program was created in 1969 as a way to reduce aviation deaths and […]
BOUNTIFUL, UT
ABC4

A wonderful warm Wednesday on deck

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah! We have a nice day ahead of us with above-average temperatures expected along the Wasatch Front. We have a westerly flow today with fairly quiet conditions. Daytime highs will hit the upper 70s and low 80s along the Wasatch Front, Central Utah will see a range of […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Tire prices skyrocket in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Car prices continue to rise in our supply-choked, high demand market. Shoppers may now also have to spend more than they would like on new tires. ABC4 spoke with Nate Nickel, a manager at Big O Tires in Cottonwood Heights, UT. Nickel says that tire prices have gone up “like […]
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT
domino

Gen-Zers Are Indeed Buying Houses in the City Predicted to Be Most Popular in 2022

At the end of 2021, all eyes were still on Austin as the city in America where everyone wanted to move. In fact, the market there was so hot that one homeowner’s house value jumped $100,000 in less than a year. But these days, at least when it comes to young, first-time buyers, moving out West is more appealing than settling down in the Lone Star State. According to the latest data from Lending Tree, Gen-Zers (those born between 1997 and 2012) are in favor of putting down roots in Salt Lake City. The news shouldn’t come as a total shock, as just this past December, Realtor.com’s team of forecasters predicted it would be the most popular place to buy a home this year, thanks to its scenic biking and hiking trails and easy access to outdoor recreation.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Traffic stopped in central Utah for bear crossing road

EPHRAIM, Utah (KUTV) — Traffic was stopped in central Utah for a bear to cross the road. Officials said the brown bear was spotted in Pioneer Cemetery after someone reported seeing it and was concerned it was headed toward Highway 89. Ephraim City police officers responded to the scene...
EPHRAIM, UT
kjzz.com

Rally held at capitol to support LGBTQ inclusion in Utah schools

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A rally was held on the steps of the State Capitol, to support LGBTQ inclusion in Utah schools. The rally was organized by Utah FAM Wednesday to provide a chance for Utahns to celebrate LGBTQ identities in schools. “I'm just really happy to be...
UTAH STATE
ABC4

The Justice Files: The mysterious death of Austin Lockey

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – It was a typical Monday morning for Austin Lockey. By the end of the day, it wasn’t normal. He was found dead at his desk and his family is unsatisfied with the police investigation and is still seeking answers. “My brother Austin, he’s a former marine, served our country […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Pac-12 Championship Game format changed

SAN FRANCISCO (ABC4 Sports) – The format to determine the Pac-12 Championship Football Game as been changed effective immediately. Starting in 2022, the two teams with the best conference winning percentages will play for the title, regardless of divisions. This change would have resulted in a different Pac-12 Football Championship matchup in 5 of the […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
ABC4

Gadget seen on ‘Shark Tank’ may help Utahns save water

UTAH (ABC4) – Drought conditions continue to plague Utah and other western states so many are left wondering how they can help save water. One “as seen on Shark Tank” gadget can help save time, energy, and water. ABC4 spoke with Cyndi Bray, the inventor of ‘Wad-Free’. Bray created her invention after spending hours rewashing […]
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

International food you can get right here in Utah

Courtney Ottis revisits us today in the studio to show us three different spots to explore international cuisines and flavors. If you’re looking for your new favorite spot, look no further than these three restaurants!. La Garnache: The owners of this restaurant hail from Mexico City, bringing the city’s...
HERRIMAN, UT
ksl.com

This structure will remain after the rest of the Utah State Prison is torn down

SALT LAKE CITY — In David Amott's eyes, the Utah State Prison chapel isn't just a church; it's a symbol of the Utah community and reformation. "It's about the people of Utah who donated the money to make sure that this building was constructed ... and how this wonderful synergy was created in the 1950s and early '60s to discuss this thing amongst the people on the inside of the prison and the people on the outside," said Amott, the executive director of Preservation Utah. "Together, they really made a space that will make a difference."
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Why this one county in Utah is now up to medium risk for COVID-19

PARK CITY — Utah is no longer solidly green on the nation's COVID-19 map with only low community levels of the virus now that Summit County's case counts and hospitalizations are up, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Summit County's medium status, the only yellow on...
PARK CITY, UT

