Melanoma Awareness Month: one local survivor shares her story

Content Warning: The following article discusses suicidal feelings.SHREWSBURY – Greg Wolfus looks back on life with countless stories of joyous adventures, silliness and good times with his wife Danielle, daughter Zoe and younger son Isaac. They were close. They were happy. And then, suddenly—on August 27, 2020—Zoe was dead. She died by suicide at 16 years old. "Our life was awesome and we recognized it all the time. I didn't need this pain to make me realize how good my life was," Greg said.Greg and Danielle still wonder what they had missed. "That's very common, we've learned, for survivors of suicide," Danielle...
