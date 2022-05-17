Melanoma Awareness Month: one local survivor shares her story

BOSTON - A premature baby defied the odds and is leaving a Boston hospital after more than six months. "You just think about getting through the next day, the next day, the next day," mom Shana Alexander said.Two hundred and two "next-days." That's how long Shana and her family have watched their incredible Abel fight to stay alive. He came October 28, at just 22 weeks. "I woke up intubated. I didn't know if the baby made it. I didn't know if it was a boy or girl," Shana recalled. Abel was only one pound, eight ounces. His survival seemed bleak. "They...

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO