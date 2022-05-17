ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartsville, SC

Hartsville police officer ‘shaken up’ in rollover crash involving another vehicle

By Dennis Bright
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wA61S_0fhAjB3v00

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Hartsville police officer was “shaken up but not badly injured” Tuesday afternoon in a rollover crash, police said.

The crash, which involved another vehicle, happened about 11 a.m. in the area of North 5th Street near East Carolina Avenue, according to Hartsville police and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

No other details about the crash were immediately available. SCHP is handling the investigation.

📲 Download the free News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for breaking news alerts in your inbox.
💻 View top stories on wbtw.com for the Myrtle Beach, Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas.

Count on News13 for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

Man who died in Horry County motorcycle crash ID’d

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – A motorcyclist has died after a crash early Thursday morning. South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 1:30 Thursday morning. The motorcyclist was riding a Harley-Davidson, according to authorities. They were traveling south on Highway 57 near Old Wampee Road when they ran off the road to the […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Motorcyclist dies in early morning crash in Horry Co.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – A motorcyclist has died after a crash early Thursday morning. South Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 1:30 Thursday morning. The motorcyclist was riding a Harley-Davidson. They were traveling south on SC Highway 57 near Old Wampee Road when they ran off the road to the right and […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

One dead after a train and vehicle collision in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – One person is dead after a train struck a vehicle this morning. It happened after 6 a.m. at the intersection of Cushman Drive and Ames Road, according to Columbia Police. Columbia Police say the area will be temporarily closed as they investigate.
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Hartsville, SC
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
Hartsville, SC
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Rollover#East Carolina#Traffic Accident#Schp#Wbtw Com#Grand Strand#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
columbuscountynews.com

One Charged in Tabor City Murder

The May 2 shooting of a Tabor City man has led to the arrest of a suspect from the Chadbourn area. Kason Durante Johnson, 43, is being held under no bond on a single count of first degree murder, jail records show. Johnson listed his address as 501 Grice Rd., Chadbourn.
TABOR CITY, NC
WBTW News13

Florence police search for missing woman last seen in April

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are searching for a missing woman who was last seen in April. Nicole Sharita Kennedy was last seen April 25 in the 400 block of South Irby Street, according to police. Kennedy is 5’5″ tall and about 175 pounds, police said. She was last seen wearing black tights and […]
FLORENCE, SC
WYFF4.com

South Carolina candle theft ring busted, sheriff says

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Five women in South Carolina are accused of running a theft ring that spanned half the state. Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said the arrests were made Tuesday. (Morning headlines: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) Lott said employees at the Bath and Body Works...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Person arrested following stabbing in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — One person has been taken into custody following a stabbing Tuesday evening in the Red Springs community of Robeson County, according to Major Damien McLean with the Robeson County Sheriff's Office. Community members said the incident happened in the area of Old Lowery Road.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

2 arrested in connection with Darlington shooting that injured 6-year-old

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were arrested Tuesday in connection with a Sunday shooting in Darlington that left a 6-year-old injured, according to the Darlington Police Department. Markeis Altayveon Thomas-Agbo, 21, was charged with four counts of attempted murder. Thomas-Agbo was out on bond for three counts of attempted murder, according to police. The […]
DARLINGTON, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

45K+
Followers
4K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy