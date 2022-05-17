Hartsville police officer ‘shaken up’ in rollover crash involving another vehicle

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Hartsville police officer was “shaken up but not badly injured” Tuesday afternoon in a rollover crash, police said.

The crash, which involved another vehicle, happened about 11 a.m. in the area of North 5th Street near East Carolina Avenue, according to Hartsville police and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

No other details about the crash were immediately available. SCHP is handling the investigation.

📲 Download the free News13 app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for breaking news alerts in your inbox.

💻 View top stories on wbtw.com for the Myrtle Beach, Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas.

Count on News13 for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.