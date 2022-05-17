Learn how to walk like a dinosaur with Springfield Museums

If you love to eat seafood then you know that sometimes it can be hard to find a place that knows how to prepare delicious seafood dishes. And while all of us could make them at home, there is something about going at a restaurant and enjoying a nice plate of food with your friends and family, or even by yourself. It might be the food or it might just be the fact that you are being served. Either way, that food just hits different! And because we want you to have an amazing experience when you are eating out, we have put together a list of 3 amazing seafood restaurants in Massachusetts that you should definitely visit next time you are in the area. Here are our top choices:
(Mass Appeal) – A fun piece of Americana is happening this weekend in downtown Chester. Dave Pierce, President of the The Chester Foundation, and Liz Massa, Treasurer of the Jacob’s Ladder Business Association are here with details.
There's a reason why Berkshire County is America's Cultural Resort. The Berkshires is a magnet and a vacation destination for tourists, prospective second homeowners, and folks who want to make a fresh start. It's no surprise that city folks from Boston, New York, and everywhere else want to move to Berkshire County and soak in everything the Berkshires have to offer.
Cape Cod rentals are a staple of summertime here in Massachusetts and the market is hotter than ever. We discovered one of the coolest and most unique rentals on the Cape!. Listed on Airbnb by Chatham Village Vacation Properties, the Windmill Cooatge invites folks to enjoy their vacation at this classic, historic property in Chatham's Old Village neighborhood. Downtown, the beach, and the Chatham Lighthouse are just a short walk from this incredibly charming cottage.
(Mass Appeal) – Children throughout Western Massachusetts deserve the best education possible. When it comes to finding new teachers or helping those who’ve already earned their certification, one local organization goes the extra mile. Here now with a segment sponsored by Teach Western Mass is Founding Executive Director, Pema Latshang. Good morning!
SPRINGFIELD — When Gerard C. O’Brien was 14, he went to the library in Indian Orchard to learn more about the village’s history for a Citizenship in the Community Merit Badge he was working on. He found information about Indian Leap, a cliff 75 feet below Wallamanup’s...
MILLBURY - Crumbl Cookies, a chain with over 400 stores across the United States, holds the grand opening of its newest store in Millbury on Friday, May 20, from 8 AM to midnight. Crumbl Cookies is at the Shoppes at Blackstone Valley, next to the Sleep Number store. The store...
Massachusetts is currently experiencing another wave of COVID infections even after experts were thinking that Spring's warmer weather would quell another surge. Please do not take this post the wrong way, I am in NO WAY saying that eating indoors is unsafe or a virus super spreader. I am just saying transmission of COVID is less likely outdoors and if you are still wary about getting infected, eating outside may be a nice option to enjoy yourself and/or support a local establishment.
With Memorial Day approaching we were curious about the popularity of each holiday. There are legit national holidays commemorating veterans…the country’s independence…for those that made the ultimate sacrifice…religious holidays such as Christmas, Hanukkah, and Easter. There are those “special days” to celebrate love, the Irish, and moms and dads to mention a few.
(Mass Appeal) – The Springfield Public Forum and the Pioneer Valley Symphony are teaming up to host “An Evening for Ukraine.” With music and guest speakers, the evening will benefit three charities helping people in Ukraine. The Executive Director of Pioneer Valley Symphony Janna Walters-Gidseg and Michelle Morash, the Executive Director of the Springfield Public Forum, talk more on this event.
With the official start of summer being just a few weeks away, the warm temperatures call for concerts and music festivals to start back up again. After many events were canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic, Massachusetts is ready to get back into full gear of live music, big crowds, and the excitement that these events bring.
While most people choose to spend their holidays in Florida, South Carolina, or North Carolina, in the past couple of year more and more people come to Massachusetts to explore the amazing beaches this part of the country has to offer. While not so popular as other beaches in the United States, they are definitely worth driving or flying all the way to Massachusetts to see them. Another good reason to spend your vacation here is that it's not as crowded as it is in Florida, for example. Also, the prices are way better here. With less tourists, you can enjoy a peaceful and relaxed holiday with your friends or family.
We're getting into the season where summer activities will be in full swing and there are plenty of these activities to do in Berkshire County. Whether it's swimming, hiking, camping, or being involved in a number of sports, Berkshire County summers are in a word, FUN! You can partake in these activities all throughout the Berkshires including Pittsfield, Williamstown, North Adams, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, Stockbridge, and everywhere in between.
Moxie is one of those things where the people who like it don’t just like it – they absolutely love it. For superfans of the soda, Moxie isn’t just a drink, it’s a way of life. To the rest of us, though, it’s just gross.
(Mass Appeal) – May is Small Business Month and here in Western Massachusetts, small businesses are vital to our economy. Joining me now for a segment sponsored by Peoples Bank is Tessa Murphy-Romboletti from EforAll Holyoke, and Matt Bannister from Peoples Bank. Segment sponsored by: PeoplesBank.
Three Massachusetts hotels are among the hottest new getaways on the planet, according to Conde Nast Traveler, and two of them are in Boston. The travel publication recently released its 2022 Hot List, which names the best new and newly renovated hotels worldwide, and The Langham Boston, The Newbury Boston, and Faraway Nantucket made the cut. They are the only New England properties on the list of 96 hotels, which includes 22 in the U.S.
WELLFLEET, Mass. (AP) — More than 40 people — including marine mammal experts, interns and volunteers — spent several hours battling an incoming tide to help rescue seven dolphins that got stranded in the shallow waters of a Cape Cod river this week. The International Fund for...
Change is in the air as a Massachusetts restaurant has closed, with new owners coming soon to the location. The owners of Park Grill & Spirits in Worcester announced on its Facebook page that the last day of business was Sunday, May 15. The restaurant was located at 257 Park...
Comments / 0