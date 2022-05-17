ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Learn how to walk like a dinosaur with Springfield Museums

By Kayla Hevey
WWLP 22News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Mass Appeal) – Massachusetts officially has a state dinosaur. It’s a smaller...

www.wwlp.com

Comments / 0

Related
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Massachusetts

If you love to eat seafood then you know that sometimes it can be hard to find a place that knows how to prepare delicious seafood dishes. And while all of us could make them at home, there is something about going at a restaurant and enjoying a nice plate of food with your friends and family, or even by yourself. It might be the food or it might just be the fact that you are being served. Either way, that food just hits different! And because we want you to have an amazing experience when you are eating out, we have put together a list of 3 amazing seafood restaurants in Massachusetts that you should definitely visit next time you are in the area. Here are our top choices:
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP 22News

Chester on Track – fun for everyone

(Mass Appeal) – A fun piece of Americana is happening this weekend in downtown Chester. Dave Pierce, President of the The Chester Foundation, and Liz Massa, Treasurer of the Jacob’s Ladder Business Association are here with details.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
Springfield, MA
Lifestyle
City
Springfield, MA
Live 95.9

This Idyllic & Unique Windmill is One of the Best Beach Rentals in Massachusetts

Cape Cod rentals are a staple of summertime here in Massachusetts and the market is hotter than ever. We discovered one of the coolest and most unique rentals on the Cape!. Listed on Airbnb by Chatham Village Vacation Properties, the Windmill Cooatge invites folks to enjoy their vacation at this classic, historic property in Chatham's Old Village neighborhood. Downtown, the beach, and the Chatham Lighthouse are just a short walk from this incredibly charming cottage.
CHATHAM, MA
WWLP 22News

Teach Western Mass hosts hiring event

(Mass Appeal) – Children throughout Western Massachusetts deserve the best education possible. When it comes to finding new teachers or helping those who’ve already earned their certification, one local organization goes the extra mile. Here now with a segment sponsored by Teach Western Mass is Founding Executive Director, Pema Latshang. Good morning!
SPRINGFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dinosaur#The Springfield Museums
Live 95.9

Still Wary Of COVID? Here Are 10 Berkshire Restaurants That Offer Outdoor Dining

Massachusetts is currently experiencing another wave of COVID infections even after experts were thinking that Spring's warmer weather would quell another surge. Please do not take this post the wrong way, I am in NO WAY saying that eating indoors is unsafe or a virus super spreader. I am just saying transmission of COVID is less likely outdoors and if you are still wary about getting infected, eating outside may be a nice option to enjoy yourself and/or support a local establishment.
PITTSFIELD, MA
lonelyplanet.com

The 14 best state parks in Massachusetts you really shouldn't miss

Head outdoors to experience Massachusetts' diverse landscape at these top 14 state parks © Joe Klementovich / Aurora Photos via Getty Images. More than 150 sites make up Massachusetts’ superlative network of state parks, encompassing a diverse array of landscapes and historic sites. With so many outstanding choices...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WNAW

What is the Most Popular Holiday in Massachusetts?

With Memorial Day approaching we were curious about the popularity of each holiday. There are legit national holidays commemorating veterans…the country’s independence…for those that made the ultimate sacrifice…religious holidays such as Christmas, Hanukkah, and Easter. There are those “special days” to celebrate love, the Irish, and moms and dads to mention a few.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP 22News

Springfield Public Forum, Pioneer Valley Symphony to benefit Ukraine

(Mass Appeal) – The Springfield Public Forum and the Pioneer Valley Symphony are teaming up to host “An Evening for Ukraine.” With music and guest speakers, the evening will benefit three charities helping people in Ukraine. The Executive Director of Pioneer Valley Symphony Janna Walters-Gidseg and Michelle Morash, the Executive Director of the Springfield Public Forum, talk more on this event.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
Alina Andras

Three Underrated Massachusetts Beaches

While most people choose to spend their holidays in Florida, South Carolina, or North Carolina, in the past couple of year more and more people come to Massachusetts to explore the amazing beaches this part of the country has to offer. While not so popular as other beaches in the United States, they are definitely worth driving or flying all the way to Massachusetts to see them. Another good reason to spend your vacation here is that it's not as crowded as it is in Florida, for example. Also, the prices are way better here. With less tourists, you can enjoy a peaceful and relaxed holiday with your friends or family.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

Who Can Legally Drive a Boat in Massachusetts?

We're getting into the season where summer activities will be in full swing and there are plenty of these activities to do in Berkshire County. Whether it's swimming, hiking, camping, or being involved in a number of sports, Berkshire County summers are in a word, FUN! You can partake in these activities all throughout the Berkshires including Pittsfield, Williamstown, North Adams, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, Stockbridge, and everywhere in between.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WWLP 22News

Community Corner with PeoplesBank: EforAll Holyoke

(Mass Appeal) – May is Small Business Month and here in Western Massachusetts, small businesses are vital to our economy. Joining me now for a segment sponsored by Peoples Bank is Tessa Murphy-Romboletti from EforAll Holyoke, and Matt Bannister from Peoples Bank. Segment sponsored by: PeoplesBank.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

Mass. has 3 of the best new hotels in the world, according to Conde Nast Traveler

Three Massachusetts hotels are among the hottest new getaways on the planet, according to Conde Nast Traveler, and two of them are in Boston. The travel publication recently released its 2022 Hot List, which names the best new and newly renovated hotels worldwide, and The Langham Boston, The Newbury Boston, and Faraway Nantucket made the cut. They are the only New England properties on the list of 96 hotels, which includes 22 in the U.S.
BOSTON, MA
WWLP 22News

Dozens of rescuers help save dolphins stranded on Cape Cod

WELLFLEET, Mass. (AP) — More than 40 people — including marine mammal experts, interns and volunteers — spent several hours battling an incoming tide to help rescue seven dolphins that got stranded in the shallow waters of a Cape Cod river this week. The International Fund for...
WELLFLEET, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy