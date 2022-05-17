ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmdale, CA

Monthly Mixer at DoubleTree by Hilton

cityofpalmdale.org
 2 days ago

Join us for a fun, networking...

www.cityofpalmdale.org

Talon Marks

New hot spot for boba lovers of all ages in Norwalk

R&B Tea, 10923 Alondra Blvd., is the newest franchise to open in the city of Norwalk. Following their soft opening, the new hot spot for teens and boba enthusiasts of all ages held the first day of its weekend-long grand opening event on May 12. From May 12 to May...
NORWALK, CA
lb908.com

A Charcuterie Dream: Wine, Cheese, Etc.

The Perfect Pairing: Wine, Cheese, Etc. When Stephen and Kerri Murray began dating, they discovered an interesting and unexpected connection to a place. Stephen’s family was from Huntington Beach and Kerri’s family was from Anaheim Hills but they both regularly visited grandparents in Long Beach. In fact, their...
LONG BEACH, CA
cityofpalmdale.org

The Silver Depot Grand Opening

Join us in celebrating the grand opening of The Silver Depot. The ribbon cutting ceremony will commence at 4:30 PM. Free tacos will be provided along with music, raffles, and discounts for participants!
PALMDALE, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
Palmdale, CA
Lifestyle
City
Palmdale, CA
welikela.com

A Really Big List of the Best Happy Hours in Los Angeles

The past two years have been rough. We can all do with a little “pick me up” and I have just the thing: An absurdly comprehensive guide for happy hours in Los Angeles. The list that follows contains some 40 options located in over a dozen different neighborhoods and incorporated cities across Los Angeles County. Why so many, you ask? Simply put, because you guys F$*@!-ing deserve it.
LOS ANGELES, CA
#Doubletree
cityofpalmdale.org

Legacy Commons Book Club

If you are a fan of reading and socializing with others, join the Legacy Commons book club! Be prepared to exercise your brain and dive into group discussions about the book.
PALMDALE, CA
welikela.com

Things to Do This Weekend in L.A. [5-20-2022 to 5-22-2022]

The official start of summer is one month away, but the options for local to-dos are multiplying, and this weekend’s list is one of our biggest so far this year. From May 20-22 in Los Angeles, check out a Late Night at Skirball, a new immersive forest experience, a kite festival at L.A. Historic State Park, a Getty 25 festival in Lincoln Heights, Museums of the Arroyo Day, the LA IPA Fest, an Off the 405 concert, Taco Madness at Santa Anita, and more. Hope you find something in today’s rundown that tickles your fancy. And enjoy your weekend!
LOS ANGELES, CA
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Cuisine Noir Magazine

Keeping it in the Family: Sisters Leslie and LeAnn Jones Open Inglewood’s First Wine Bar

Pictured: (L-R) LeAnn and Leslie Jones | Photo credit:Keith Forest Photography. What do you do when you see your hometown change at such a rapid rate before your eyes? Do you decide to move away? Fight back? Or do you decide to positively affect the ever-changing landscape? This stream of questions has become an everyday occurrence for many across the United States who have seen their hometowns subjected to gentrification. With gentrification, we often see displacement, but there are many opportunities for new small businesses to open, often in the food and beverage and hospitality industries.
INGLEWOOD, CA
Saurabh

These are the best Korean Barbecue restaurants in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles County is the melting point of cultures from all around the world. These cultures add richness to practically every aspect of life, including the food scene. Every other street and its intersections in Los Angeles County may give you a distinct type of cuisine, some of which you may have never tasted before.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Children's Hospital LA seeing hours-long wait times for emergency room

Parents with sick children are being forced to wait hours in at least one local emergency room. Children's Hospital Los Angeles said there has been an increase in the number of kids coming in for respiratory viruses. Over the last few days, parents said they have been waiting too long at the ER at CHLA. One mom said her child waited 12 hours before being seen by a doctor after his appendix burst. "I got here at 12 noon and my son didn't get admitted until 12 midnight," said a woman who only wanted to be known as Cynthia. "All that wait time, something could've happened to my kid!" CHLA said the longer wait times are due to a significant influx of patients coming in with respiratory and viral diseases, including the flu. "We have seen a shift in the way viruses have been acting over the past few years," said Dr. Joel Warsh, a pediatrician in Studio City. CHLA said children should go to the ER if they have symptoms of a fever that lasts more than 4 days, significant changes in behavior (both mentally and physically), signs of respiratory distress, shortness of breath and/or signs of dehydration. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
theeastsiderla.com

$10k slice on Highland Park one-bedroom; $24k cut on East LA 3-bedroom; $28k chop on Highland Park Modern

Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties. Highland Park one-bedroom: $10,000 slice on remodeled home with vaulted ceilings, a new kitchen with new appliances, an electric fireplace, a front yard shed, and a backyard deck. Now $789,000.
LOS ANGELES, CA

