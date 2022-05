Bryce Harper continues to show that he has much love for Philadelphia Phillies fans. Harper did not earn a start in the Phillies’ series finale against the San Diego Padres on Thursday. The veteran slugger has not played since the Phillies’ road win over the Los Angeles Dodgers last Saturday, where he belted a home run and recorded three RBI. He is recovering from a platelet-rich plasma injection, as he will not play the right field for six weeks. However, he is slated to continue to be a regular in the team’s lineup as a designated hitter.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO