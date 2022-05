A current explosion of bird flu across the country is on track to become the nation’s worst, with more than 37 million chickens and turkeys already having succumbed to the outbreak. Bloomberg reports that the federal government has advised farms to destroy entire commercial flocks if even one bird is tested positive for the virus. This has led to troubling realities in farms across the country. Birds are killed by suffocation or poisonous foam in some circumstances, leaving the foul odour of dead animals wafting through nearby communities. The disease is primarily affecting egg-laying hens and turkeys, which has...

