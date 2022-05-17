Hard Rock Sportsbook app now taking bets in Virginia

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The number of intentional law enforcement deaths is on the rise across the country. The Lynchburg Police Dept. took time to honor them Monday night. "It’s important we recognize the officers, the brave, women and men of law enforcement who have made the ultimate sacrifice. Our officers are out in the community each and every day doing incredible work and putting their lives on the line. So, when those officers are killed in the line of duty, we want to make sure we do everything we can to honor them and their families as well," Lynchburg Chief of Police. Ryan Zuidema, said.

