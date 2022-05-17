ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Hard Rock Sportsbook app now taking bets in Virginia

By WCYB
 2 days ago

The Hard Rock Sportsbook app is now available for use in Virginia. People must be at least 21 years of age and physically in Virginia to be able to bet using the app. "We're excited to expand Hard...

Bristol, Virginia police officers to receive pay raise

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Workers with the city of Bristol, Virginia can expect to see more money in their pockets. City council members recently voted to approve pay raises for city employees across the board, including firefighters and police officers. Firefighters will see a 10 percent raise, while police...
Jersey Mike's Subs in Norton holds grand opening

NORTON, Va. (WCYB) — The Jersey Mike's Subs location in Norton, Virginia, held its grand opening Wednesday. The restaurant is located at 698 Commonwealth Drive, which is close to the city's Walmart. The restaurant is partnering with Lunchbox276 from Wednesday to Sunday to help feed kids in need in...
NORTON, VA
Crews battle house fire in Bristol, Virginia

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Crews battled a house fire in Bristol, Virginia, late Tuesday night. The fire was at a house on Rocky Hill Road. The call came at around 10:20 p.m. A woman and her dog were inside the home, and both made it out, officials said. The...
BRISTOL, VA
Bristol memory care community adds nursery, baby shower for residents

BRISTOL, Tenn--A baby shower was held on Thursday for the residents of Dominion Senior Living. Executive Director Nicole Briggs said the baby dolls can help soothe patients with Dementia and Alzheimer's. The dolls can bring back memories of caring for children and help with memory development. "We really want to...
BRISTOL, TN
Printing errors ruin thousands of mailed ballots in Oregon, Pennsylvania

Printing mistakes will force local election officials in Pennsylvania and Oregon to redo thousands of mailed ballots, a laborious process that could delay results for some closely contested races in Tuesday's primaries. In Pennsylvania, where GOP primaries for governor and U.S. Senate are drawing national attention, officials in Republican-leaning Lancaster...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Blue Ridge Paddling to have ribbon cutting in Erwin May 23

ERWIN, Tenn. (WCYB) — A business that offers whitewater rafting in Tennessee and North Carolina is having its ribbon cutting in Erwin on May 23 at 10 a.m. According to the town of Erwin, Blue Ridge Paddling offers access to the Lower Nolichucky River, Watauga Lake, and the French Broad River. The business offers "guided raft trips, guided and unguided inflatable kayak (ducky) trips, and whitewater kayaking instruction."
ERWIN, TN
6 fallen Virginia officers honored by Lynchburg police

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The number of intentional law enforcement deaths is on the rise across the country. The Lynchburg Police Dept. took time to honor them Monday night. "It’s important we recognize the officers, the brave, women and men of law enforcement who have made the ultimate sacrifice. Our officers are out in the community each and every day doing incredible work and putting their lives on the line. So, when those officers are killed in the line of duty, we want to make sure we do everything we can to honor them and their families as well," Lynchburg Chief of Police. Ryan Zuidema, said.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Boat ramp under construction beneath Lynn Avenue Bridge in Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WCYB) — Folks in Elizabethton will soon have a new access point to the Watauga River. Construction on a boat ramp beneath the Lynn Avenue Bridge is underway. The project is a joint partnership between the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the Tennessee Department of Transportation, the city...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Ballad Health and regional colleges meet to seek solutions to nursing shortage

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Ballad Health and universities from across the region met together for the first time Wednesday in search of solutions to a shortage of nurses. Even before COVID-19, a 2009 estimate expected we would be short one million nurses nationwide by 2020, and now, Ballad CEO Alan Levine said the pandemic has caused a drastic acceleration.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Appalachia Service Project builds new affordable home in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A great partnership between Eastern Eight Community Development and Appalachia Service Project has led to a new affordable home in Johnson City. The home took two years from planning until today. It was built by Appalachia Service Project with help from students and staff from the Auburn University Rural Studio Front Porch Initiative, which took a small lot and turned it into affordable housing.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Carter County landfill in dire need for repairs, expansion

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Carter County landfill is trying to address ongoing problems with its solid waste program. One of the most pressing problems was with the landfill trash compactor, which needed an engine to be replaced. The county commission recently approved $42,000 to replace the current engine,...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Elizabethton/Carter County Animal seeing increase in dogs

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Elizabethton-Carter County Animal Shelter has had an increase of canines brought in, so much so that they've had to close intake. Shelter Director Shannon Posada said they like to keep kennels as big as possible for dogs. The average capacity for the shelter is usually 35, but on Tuesday the shelter had more than 50 dogs. She adds a lot of the intakes lately have been stray dogs, but now they're seeing owners who can't take care of their pet due to increased costs on products such as rent or gas.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
2 Florida men sentenced in Greeneville for roles in health care fraud scheme

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — Two Florida men were sentenced by a federal judge in Greeneville for their roles in a multimillion-dollar health care fraud scheme. Peter Bolos, 44, of Tampa, was convicted by a federal jury in December 2021 of conspiracy to commit health care fraud, 22 counts of mail fraud and introduction of a misbranded drug into interstate commerce. Michael Palso, 48, of Tampa, to previously pleaded guilty to his role in the conspiracy. Additionally, 14 other people have also previously pleaded guilty in related cases.
GREENEVILLE, TN
On the ballot in Georgia 2022 primary elections: 2020's election

HUNT VALLEY, Md. (TND) — Early voting has begun for Georgia’s 2022 primary elections with primary day just six days out. From an unusually high-profile race for secretary of state — to a governor’s race where candidates disagree on who won elections in previous years — to a crowded Senate race with a former football legend as the frontrunner, the nation will be watching this primary in the pivotal swing state, which could be the most important bellwether in the U.S.
GEORGIA STATE

