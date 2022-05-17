Here’s how gas prices have changed in Oregon in the last week

( STACKER ) — The national average price of regular gasoline broke its record high yet again on Monday, reaching $4.52 per gallon, according to data from AAA . Except for Georgia, Kansas, and Oklahoma, every state now has average gas prices above $4.00 per gallon.

In Oregon, pump prices set new record highs in the state, with the average gallon of gas going for more than $5 — $5.06, to be exact — for the first time ever, according to AAA .

In addition to high crude oil prices hovering at $114 per barrel , the U.S. is also paying more for summer-grade fuel. Summer gasoline blends, which are federally mandated to be produced between May 1 and Sept. 15, have lower Reid vapor pressure, making them less likely to evaporate in warmer weather. Summer blends can cost an extra ​​15 cents per gallon on average.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Oregon. Gas prices are as of May 16. State gas tax data is from World Population Review . Two states, Connecticut and Georgia, have temporarily suspended gas taxes to help consumers as the cost of gas increases.

Oregon by the numbers

Gas current price: $5.064

Week change: +$0.21 (+4.3%)

Year change: +$1.66 (+49.1%)

Gas tax: $0.36 per gallon (#10 highest among all states)

Historical expensive gas price: $5.06 (5/17/22)

Diesel current price: $5.65

Week change: +$0.05 (+0.9%)

Year change: +$2.34 (+71.0%)

Historical expensive diesel price: $5.65 (5/17/22)

Metros with the most expensive gas in Oregon

1. Grants Pass: $5.22

2. Medford-Ashland: $5.14

3. Portland-Vancouver (OR only): $5.13

4. Eugene-Springfield: $5.07

5. Bend: $5.05

6. Salem: $4.97

7. Albany: $4.95

8. Corvallis: $4.89

9. Pendleton: $4.80

States with the most expensive gas

1. California: $5.98

2. Hawaii: $5.32

3. Nevada: $5.18

States with the least expensive gas

1. Kansas: $3.99

2. Georgia: $4.00

3. Oklahoma: $4.00

States with the highest gas tax per gallon

1. Pennsylvania: $0.59

2. California: $0.53

3. Washington: $0.52

States with the lowest gas tax per gallon

1. Alaska: $0.0895

2. Hawaii: $0.16

3. Virginia: $0.162

