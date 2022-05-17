ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Here’s how gas prices have changed in Oregon in the last week

By Stacker
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 2 days ago

( STACKER ) — The national average price of regular gasoline broke its record high yet again on Monday, reaching $4.52 per gallon, according to data from AAA . Except for Georgia, Kansas, and Oklahoma, every state now has average gas prices above $4.00 per gallon.

In Oregon, pump prices set new record highs in the state, with the average gallon of gas going for more than $5 — $5.06, to be exact — for the first time ever, according to AAA .

In addition to high crude oil prices hovering at $114 per barrel , the U.S. is also paying more for summer-grade fuel. Summer gasoline blends, which are federally mandated to be produced between May 1 and Sept. 15, have lower Reid vapor pressure, making them less likely to evaporate in warmer weather. Summer blends can cost an extra ​​15 cents per gallon on average.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Oregon. Gas prices are as of May 16. State gas tax data is from World Population Review . Two states, Connecticut and Georgia, have temporarily suspended gas taxes to help consumers as the cost of gas increases.

Oregon by the numbers

  • Gas current price: $5.064
  • Week change: +$0.21 (+4.3%)
  • Year change: +$1.66 (+49.1%)
  • Gas tax: $0.36 per gallon (#10 highest among all states)
  • Historical expensive gas price: $5.06 (5/17/22)
  • Diesel current price: $5.65
  • Week change: +$0.05 (+0.9%)
  • Year change: +$2.34 (+71.0%)
  • Historical expensive diesel price: $5.65 (5/17/22)

Metros with the most expensive gas in Oregon

  • 1. Grants Pass: $5.22
  • 2. Medford-Ashland: $5.14
  • 3. Portland-Vancouver (OR only): $5.13
  • 4. Eugene-Springfield: $5.07
  • 5. Bend: $5.05
  • 6. Salem: $4.97
  • 7. Albany: $4.95
  • 8. Corvallis: $4.89
  • 9. Pendleton: $4.80
States with the most expensive gas

  • 1. California: $5.98
  • 2. Hawaii: $5.32
  • 3. Nevada: $5.18

States with the least expensive gas

  • 1. Kansas: $3.99
  • 2. Georgia: $4.00
  • 3. Oklahoma: $4.00

States with the highest gas tax per gallon

  • 1. Pennsylvania: $0.59
  • 2. California: $0.53
  • 3. Washington: $0.52
States with the lowest gas tax per gallon

  • 1. Alaska: $0.0895
  • 2. Hawaii: $0.16
  • 3. Virginia: $0.162
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 24

Jim Book
2d ago

Thanks almost exclusively due to Democrat politicians, which is affecting the poor and middle class...Those who are in the upper or political class don't get bothered by the price increase because they have more than enough money to not care too much.

Reply(3)
10
Janet Haertle
2d ago

in Myrtle Creek Oregon gas is now $5.29 a gallon just for regular unleaded. where is are extra stimulus that other States are giving out? I hope are new governor will do something to off set the price at the pumps.

Reply(3)
2
