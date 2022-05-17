Box truck catches fire on I-485 Inner near Ballantyne
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A box truck caught fire on the Interstate-485 Inner Loop in south Charlotte Tuesday afternoon.
Two of three lanes were closed near Exit 59 near Rea Road, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.2 killed in crash on I-485 Outer Loop near South Blvd
Video from the scene showed heavy fire coming from under the bed of the truck with thick black smoke covering the interstate.
Officials estimated the roadway to be cleared around 3:50 p.m. Expect heavy delays in the area.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.
Comments / 0