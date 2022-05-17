Box truck catches fire on I-485 Inner near Ballantyne

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A box truck caught fire on the Interstate-485 Inner Loop in south Charlotte Tuesday afternoon.

Two of three lanes were closed near Exit 59 near Rea Road, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Video from the scene showed heavy fire coming from under the bed of the truck with thick black smoke covering the interstate.

Officials estimated the roadway to be cleared around 3:50 p.m. Expect heavy delays in the area.

