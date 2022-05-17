ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chestertown, MD

Justice Day in Chestertown: A Community Quest for Equality

By James Dissette
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSumner Hall’s James Taylor Justice Coalition welcomed the Kent community to Emmanuel Episcopal Church’s parish hall on Saturday in remembrance of James Taylor, an African American lynched across the street from the Kent County Courthouse 128 years ago. Justice Day was produced by the James Taylor Justice...

Chestertown Lions Club Holds Vision Days Awareness

The third weekend, April 14-16, 2022, was proclaimed by Chestertown Mayor Mr. David Foster as “Lions Vision Days.” Nineteen Lions Club members staffed four sites in Chestertown- JBK, Redners, Molly’s, and Farmers Market. Rick Coffman, Vision Days event chair, reported that the community learned how Lions support vision impairment not only locally but through regional and national programs.
CHESTERTOWN, MD
An Inconvenient Group by Angela Rieck

I live in two tourist towns…so I understand the trade-offs. In return for delightful restaurants and shops, we share our town with guests. It means that we have to remove refuse from our yards after every weekend, keep the sidewalks clean, tolerate noise and traffic, pay higher taxes, and maintain our homes. But it is an unspoken covenant that we are willing to enter.
SAINT MICHAELS, MD
Chester River Health Foundation Hosts 28th Annual Golf Fundraiser

The Chester River Health Foundation will host its 28th annual golf fundraiser at the Chester River Yacht & Country Club just outside of Chestertown on Friday, June 3, 2022. The tournament is once again being generously sponsored by the Chester River Hospital Center Auxiliary and will raise funds for a hematology (blood) analyzer for the lab at UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown.
CHESTER, MD
Crisis Inside The Classroom: Baltimore County Teachers Rally, Demand Change

BALTIMORE (WJZ) —  A rally outside of a Baltimore County Board of Education meeting elicited a response from Baltimore County Public Schools on Tuesday. Rally participants are calling for a change in the way the school district disciplines its students. Participants are also aggrieved over how the school district responds to academic achievement issues. This cry for change stems from growing concerns over student and staff safety in Baltimore County following a year of violence inside school classrooms. “Nobody is going to learn if nobody is safe,” TABCO President Cindy Sexton said. A rally is happening outside #Baltimore County public schools headquarters ahead of...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
40 Years of the Oxford Community Center and its Fine Arts Festival: A Chat with Liza Ledford

How times fly. It seems like it was only the other day when the Oxford Community Center opened its doors after a total renovation. That was ten years ago! And now, the Spy has discovered that one of the best community arts and culture centers in Maryland will be celebrating its 40th anniversary of existence this year and 38 of those years hosting its Oxford Fine Arts Festival. Lordy.
OXFORD, MD
‘Shame On You’: Pittman Blasts ‘Misleading’ Text Sent To Anne Arundel County Families About School Masks

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman issued a statement Thursday criticizing a mass text sent to parents that he said contained “disinformation about the status of masks” in public schools. The county executive said the text message was sent Tuesday evening to a “number of families” throughout the county. “The message contained intentionally inaccurate and misleading information designed to confuse parents and students,” he said. Pittman’s statement came the day after Superintendent George Arlotto presented a recommendation to the Board of Education to require masking and at-home testing of students and staff if their school has a 5% or...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Maryland Road Trip: Exploring Kent County

Eleven counties down on Diane and Jeff Caslow’s twenty-three counties and Baltimore City day trip explorations. The pair are trying to visit each county in the opposite season from the one they did during their first tour around the state. Last time they visited Kent in the fall, so spring was the perfect timing to see it from a different vantage point. Their focus remains on staying outdoors, expanding their exploration around landscape preservation through trails, conservancies, preserves, and old railroad lines converted into trails. Recognizing that there are over 134,000 acres of farmland in the county, they thought it would be interesting to use the map from the Farm & Country Driving Tour to expand the lens from which they saw this county this time around. Take it away, Diane…
KENT COUNTY, MD
Person
James Taylor
Salisbury hosting homecoming concert for American Idol star Jay Copeland

SALISBURY, Md. – Following his impressive run on American Idol, singer Jay Copeland is coming back to Salisbury, and the city is ready to celebrate!. City officials will host a homecoming event for Copeland on June 3rd in Downtown Salisbury. We’re told there will be food trucks, music, and a free live performance. The party will be held at the intersection of Times Square and South Division Street. Gates are opening at 6 p.m., with the show expected to start at 7 p.m.
SALISBURY, MD
Mayor Scott, Organizers Hope Preakness LIVE Will Bridge Gap Between Triple Crown Race And Surrounding Community

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Brandon Scott declared Friday, May 20 as Preakness LIVE Day in Baltimore City, recognizing the new festival set to bring Ms. Lauryn Hill, Megan Thee Stallion and other artists to the Pimlico infield, along with celebrity chefs and art installations. The mayor said the Preakness LIVE Culinary, Art & Music Festival, scheduled during Black-Eyed Susan Day on Friday, gives the city an opportunity to showcase Park Heights and make the Preakness more inclusive. “It’s so important that we use this opportunity to showcase all of the best that Baltimore has to offer and to expose to the world...
BALTIMORE, MD
Dirt Biker Community Discussion Makes Headway

SALISBURY, Md.- Salisbury city councilmember April Jackson hosted a community discussion Tuesday night at the VFW in Salisbury to discuss the dirt bikers who weave in and out of traffic. Church leaders, motorcyclists and law enforcement came out to discuss possible solutions. Though dirt bikers were a no-show. Raeshema Hitch says she knows some of the dirt bikers who she said would never come knowing law enforcement would be in attendance.
SALISBURY, MD
#Black People#Episcopal Church#Volunteers#Racism#Eji#African American#Kent County High School#Court Of Special Appeals
The National Music Festival Seeks Hosts to House Musicians

One of the great benefits to the National Music Festival over its first decade has been the willingness of local residents to open their homes to host participating musicians. As NMF returns in June, after a two-year hiatus caused by the Covid 19 pandemic, most of the musicians and staff will be housed in Washington College dormitories.
CHESTERTOWN, MD
The Three-Day FantasyWood Festival Transforms a Maryland Farm Into a Magical Forest

A coven of witches boiling small children in a giant cauldron. Zombies skulking around, looking for spare body parts. Colorful mermaids splashing in a tank. These are just a few of the fantastical scenes you can see at a 400-acre farm in the middle of Howard County during Memorial Day weekend. For those three days only, the Living Farm Heritage Museum (12985 Frederick Road, West Friendship, Maryland), which usually hosts educational nature walks and antique car shows, will transform into a magical forest for the FantasyWood Festival.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
Maryland governor candidate Kelly Schulz launches Women for Kelly coalition at Ellicott City event

a Republican candidate for Maryland governor, helped launch a new Women for Kelly coalition at an event in Ellicott City last night. The event was held at Manor Hill Brewing, a farm brewery in Howard County. Schulz, who has been endorsed by incumbent Gov. Larry Hogan (R), served as Secretary of Labor and Secretary of Commerce in Hogan's administration over the last seven years.
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
Late Faculty Member Leaves Over $1M To Stevenson University

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A longtime faculty member of Stevenson University left his workplace with a $1.3 million bequest from his estate, the school announced Wednesday. Gilbert “Gil” Wegad, who passed away in 2020, founded Stevenson’s first program in Accounting and served as an adjunct professor of accounting for almost thirty years, the Owings Mills-based school said. Wegad’s contribution will be used to increase the endowment for a scholarship he established for Stevenson Nursing students and to support funding for campus expansion and improvements. The professor established the Bertha G. Wegad, RN Memorial Endowment Fund for Scholarships to Nursing Students in 1998 in honor of...
OWINGS MILLS, MD
First Friday with Joe Holt – Trad Jazz Meets Bop Meets Latin

On June 3 at 8 pm, The Mainstay in Rock Hall, Maryland presents another unique live music collaboration in its new “First Friday with Joe Holt” series. Holt is well known on the Eastern Shore as being a sensitive accompanist and creative collaborator. He commands a repertoire of ballads, classic and swing jazz tunes in the style of piano great Dave McKenna. The First Friday series allows Joe to stretch these limits by inviting different musical guests each month, often from quite different musical genres, to explore their common ground.
ROCK HALL, MD
Maryland Parents Push Back Against Gender and Identity Topics in Kindergarten Classrooms

Parents in the state of Maryland are taking the fight to local school boards over their controversial decision to force educators to add topics related to gender and identity to the classroom. The framework created by state school boards advises schools to teach children as young as five and six about how to “recognize a range of ways people express their identity and gender.”
MARYLAND STATE

