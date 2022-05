MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Run for the Wall is returning full-strength after being scaled back for two years due to the pandemic. Bikers from all over the country are participating in the annual ride that honors all Veterans, prisoners of war and those still missing in action. Newton and Meridian are part of the Southern Route that will bring bikers to town May 23-24. Hundreds of bikers are riding the 3,000 miles from California to Washington, D.C., to bring attention to the cause.

