Birmingham City Council approves Carraway Hospital redevelopment

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Fourteen years since its doors closed, Carraway Hospital will be demolished to make way for a 50-acre mixed-use development.

The Birmingham City Council approved The Star Uptown Project between the city and Corporate Realty Tuesday afternoon. The Birmingham City Council Budget and Finance Committee previously approved plans for the project earlier this month.

Development Project Manager Becky Carpenter said the original hospital building will be gutted and converted into multi-family housing. She said it’ll be some of the first development we see on the 50-acre site.

Most of the buildings on the campus will be demolished, but sites with parking garages will be rehabbed. The garages would likely bring about 1,900 parking spots downtown, according to Carpenter.

Additionally, the development is expected to include single-family housing, including townhouses.

Carraway Hospital was closed in 2008. Demolition is expected to get underway this summer.

