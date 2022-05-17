ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Birmingham City Council approves Carraway Hospital redevelopment

By Austin Franklin
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e6u6Y_0fhAh7gg00

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Fourteen years since its doors closed, Carraway Hospital will be demolished to make way for a 50-acre mixed-use development.

11 students suspended at Louisiana school after allegedly failing breathalyzer test

The Birmingham City Council approved The Star Uptown Project between the city and Corporate Realty Tuesday afternoon. The Birmingham City Council Budget and Finance Committee previously approved plans for the project earlier this month.

Development Project Manager Becky Carpenter said the original hospital building will be gutted and converted into multi-family housing. She said it’ll be some of the first development we see on the 50-acre site.

Most of the buildings on the campus will be demolished, but sites with parking garages will be rehabbed. The garages would likely bring about 1,900 parking spots downtown, according to Carpenter.

Additionally, the development is expected to include single-family housing, including townhouses.

Carraway Hospital was closed in 2008. Demolition is expected to get underway this summer.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 3

Related
wvtm13.com

Birmingham approves more funding for rental assistance program

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Mayor Randall Woodfin, along with the Birmingham City Council, approved $6.6 million in additional funds for emergency rental assistance. The money will be used to fulfill outstanding approved applications that were put on hold in February due to exhausted funds. “These additional monies will ensure that...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham Housing Authority looking to add more than housing to Southtown Court renovation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Housing Authority’s Southtown Court is rebuilding, but they are looking to bring in more than just homes. It’s been six months since demolition began, but Birmingham’s Southtown Court started with 43 housing buildings and so far, they have demolished 29. Officials said it is all in an effort to revamp the area and turn it into housing and shopping.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

City of Birmingham adds millions to its Emergency Rental Assistance fund

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham has more money now to assist those needing help making rent and utility payments approving millions of dollars in additional funds for its emergency rental assistance program. The Birmingham City Council approved the allocation of $6.6 million for the ERA with the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Ascension St. Vincent’s anticipates the construction of a $35 million dollar facility in Shelby County

Shelby County is set to have a state-of-art health care facility soon. Read all about it here. Ascension St. Vincent’s is drafting a plan for an ambulatory center that includes a freestanding emergency department, primary care, medical equipment and multi-specialty space in Pelham, according to The Birmingham Business Journal. They have also requested another facility that can house Ascension St. Vincent’s and UAB Medicine, so patients can access primary and specialty care assistance. The total cost of this project is $35 million.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Local
Alabama Government
Local
Alabama Health
Birmingham, AL
Government
City
Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, AL
Health
Bham Now

Mayor Woodfin proposes largest budget in Birmingham history

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin proposed to the city council the largest budget in city history, thanks to a projected $75.6 million increase in revenue over the current year. “The City of Birmingham is experiencing an unprecedented time of investment and growth. Our business taxes are up in many categories and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Birmingham, Huntsville areas seeing spikes in COVID again

As COVID-19 numbers rise across Alabama, the state’s largest cities are leading the way. A handful of counties in the Birmingham and Huntsville areas are seeing significant upticks in daily virus cases and positivity rate, according to data from the Alabama Department of Public Health. That includes two of the largest counties in the state.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
CBS 42

High diesel prices nearly double Jefferson County transportation budget

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – The rising price of diesel fuel has Jefferson County Schools looking for options to reallocate funding. The district reports the cost of diesel for transportation has nearly doubled from this time last year. “It’s significant,” Superintendent Dr. Walter Gonsoulin said. “We have been fiscally prudent with our monies so we are […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carraway Hospital#Wiat#Louisiana School#The Star Uptown Project#Corporate Realty#Development Project
Bham Now

Leeds is building a new entertainment district near Grand River—details here

A new entertainment district has been established in the city of Leeds near Grand River!. Leeds’ entertainment district will be near Grand River. Earlier this week, Leeds City Council established an entertainment district near Grand River, according to The Trussville Tribune. The district will be next to the Grand River Outlet Mall. It took the council a while to get the plans approved due to alcohol licensures but nonetheless, they prevailed!
LEEDS, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Health Services
280living.com

Cottages at Greystone set to open next summer

Capstone Communities recently announced its first build-for-rent community in the Greater Birmingham area, The Cottages at Greystone will be a low-density multifamily development on approximately 30 acres within the well-established Greystone community. The Cottages is located in-between Saint Vincent’s One Nineteen Hospital and Church of the Highlands, while having convenient...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

High gas prices pummeling school district’s budgets

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Could the record highs at the pump begin to affect your children’s education? Some school district’s gas costs have nearly doubled over the last year. The school leaders I spoke with stress this is having a huge impact on their districts. Walker County Superintendent...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Judge grants order on Chilton Co. School employee payments

Birmingham approves $6.6 million for rental assistance program. Hotel employees help save missing teenager from Chicago. Hotel employees help save missing teenager from Chicago. Oxford libraries to help students with COVID learning loss. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Oxford libraries to help students with COVID learning loss. Teen injured in...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

LaTanya Millhouse, State House of Representatives, District 52

Political experience: Ran for Birmingham City Council, District 6, in 2019. Civic: experience: County chair organizer, Movement Labs, 2021-present; senior program manager, The Alpha Omega Group, 2003-present; first black president, Alabama Democratic Women. Professional experience: Small business program manager, Operation HOPE, 2013-2015; Homeless Prevention & Rapid Re-Housing case manager, Jefferson...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Two trains blocking heavily traveled road in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Two trains are stopped on the tracks in Bessemer Friday night. It’s been blocking traffic all day and causing some concern for area first responders. The trains are blocking several intersections including the highly traveled Highway 1-50. We’re told the trains have been stopped here on the tracks for over 24 […]
BESSEMER, AL
pcherald.com

Positive Changes to the City of Reform

REFORM-The Mayor of the City of Reform Melody Davis discussed new and positive changes coming to her city in an interview with the Pickens County Herald. According to Mayor Davis, Reform is on the up- coming road to the modern age building up a new store of a Family Dollar/Dollar Tree, helping to open up a black-owned motel out of Mississippi across from the West Alabama Bank, and placing an ice machine in between Jack’s restaurant and the car lot on Hwy 82.
REFORM, AL
wvtm13.com

Excitement back on Birmingham's 20th Street ahead of The World Games 2022

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A four-hour block party took place in downtown Birmingham Friday as residents celebrated a big completion ahead of The World Games this summer. In the video above, WVTM 13's Jeff Eliasoph explains how the refreshment along Birmingham's 20th Street coincides with the much-anticipated arrival of "the world!"
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

CommUNITY Champion: Harpersville Mayor Theo Perkins

HARPERSVILLE, Ala. — Mayors tend to wear many hats, but the mayor of a small Shelby County town plays multiple roles outside of his position as the town's leader. In addition to his role as a father, Harpersville Mayor Theo Perkins is also a pastor, real estate agent, bus driver and just about anything else his town needs.
HARPERSVILLE, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

38K+
Followers
8K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy