GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Snapchat video showing a burglary in Grand Island has led to the arrest of one, charges being referred to another and a citation for a third. According to Grand Island Police, the burglary happened in the 1100 block of South Greenwich Street in which the suspects entered through a locked back door and stole a PlayStation 4 with accessories and a set of Beats earbuds. The items estimated value at around $700.

GRAND ISLAND, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO