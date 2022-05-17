ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commentary: Racism is destroying the country we love – we must overcome it

By Michael D. Langan
NBC2 Fort Myers
2 days ago
 2 days ago
Joshua Bessex/AP

Racism is destroying the country we love. We must overcome it.

It’s fueling mass shootings all over America. It is backed by the falsehood that minorities are trying to get rid of white Americans, called ‘replacement theory.’

Replacement theory, in a front page article of yesterday’s NYT contends, “that the notion of Western elites, sometimes manipulated by Jews, want to “replace” and dis-empower white Americans…becoming an engine of racist terror that helped inspire a wave of mass shootings in recent years and fueled by the 2017 right-wing rally in Charlottesville, Va. that erupted in violence.”

Pittsburgh, Pa., El Paso, TX, and now Buffalo, NY, – and many other communities have been rocked with grief and rage – because of the massacre of minorities. There have been more than 200 mass shootings in the country we love this year, and it’s only May.

Keep in mind that a ‘hate crime’ is a crime against a person or property motivated by bias. That can include everything from bomb threats and vandalism to physical violence and murder….The number of reported hate crimes against African Americans in 2020 was 2,871, from 1,972 in 2019.”(See “Surge in Hate Crimes Against Black People Is Seen in F.B.I Data.”)

What’s going on? How can we stop these racist killings? Are they stoppable?

Regrettably, maybe we can’t. I’m troubled as I write this, but consider the pattern over the last few years of hate crimes. They don’t go away or let up, notwithstanding whatever claims politicians and the police make. Here’s the continuing scenario:

  • Local and national figures will come to pray at the latest site of mass killings; as President and Mrs. Biden will do today in Buffalo; Afterward, there will be more shootings and reverential acknowledgements; but nothing will change.

Why not?

  • Our country is deeply divided about what’s right and wrong these days, with some Republican leaders and a substantial minority of that party thinking that replacement theory, a bogus idea, is a practice to pursue, if not with their agreement, at least with their silence in the face of it.
  • Many other factors argue against comity vis a vis racism. Herewith:
  • There has been a breakdown in family values as well as in families. Anybody telling kids what’s right or wrong?
  • Basically, many young people are now on their own intellectually, morally and spiritually. They’re watching TV and media so distorted that they’ve become equal perpetrators of a world of hate are out there waiting to strike in the next supermarket.

Racism will destroy the country we love unless we take every positive action we can, singly and in unison, to defeat this great evil.

This is the greatest challenge of our lifetimes. Can we do it? There’s not much time left. As President Biden exhorts today, “Silence is complicity! We must overcome domestic terrorism!”

Michael D. Langan is the NBC-2.com Culture Critic.

Dr. Langan served with now New York State Governor Kathy Hochul, when he moved to Washington, D.C. to become chief of staff for Cong. John LaFalce. Gov. Hochul, a friend, was a young lawyer in the congressman’s office at that time. Langan and his family lived in Buffalo for 48 years.

