Guide to World-Class Reining at the NRHA Derby

Piedmont, AL – May 26 through May 30 wail be the Rough Riders Rendezvous 2022 at Indian Mountain ATV Park. This event is hosted by Indian Mountain ATV Park and The Barn Group. Rough Riders Rendezvous 2022 is going to be one to remember! Indian Mountain’s biggest event EVER! This event will benefit The Barn Group and their outdoor education program as well as their conservation mission. Indian Mountain is so excited about the music lineup that they have for you all! Jordan Davis is set to perform Saturday night, May 28. Bailey Zimmerman will take the stage first then after him Cooper Alan will get the crowd ready for Jordan Davis. These guys can put on quite the show! They will have local artist performing Thursday night and Friday night too. Before all of that fun, on Thursday, May 26, East Coast SXS will lead a guided poker run with a $2,000 cash prize! Winner takes all! The mud bog will be put on by none other than LFR! It will be Friday night, May 27, and will have a combined payout out of $17,000! They will run small, medium, and big tire holes! To finish the weekend off, on Sunday, May 29, they will be having a fishing tournament on our 40 acre lake and a kayak race to follow! You can’t forget the crazy, nice raffles that we have!! We are raffling off a new Can-am Defender, a Fully Outfitted Alaskan Bear Hunt, a 6-night stay at a Jamaican resort, Weber Grills, cash prizes, and much more! All of our trails will be open Thursday-Monday! Of course, there are no tire restrictions on event weekends! Trail Riding, hiking, swimming, and fishing are also included with event passes.

PIEDMONT, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO