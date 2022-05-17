ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Former Suge Knight attorney a no-show at sentencing

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FgsAD_0fhAfiZG00
Suge Knight at a bail review in 2015 | Photo courtesy of Neon Tommy/Flickr

An attorney who briefly represented Marion “Suge” Knight in what was a murder case at the time failed to show up in court Tuesday for sentencing on conspiracy and perjury charges, prompting a judge to issue a bench warrant for his arrest.

Matthew Powell Fletcher, 57, pleaded guilty in February to one felony count each of conspiracy to obstruct justice in Knight’s case and perjury under oath stemming from a State Bar disciplinary proceeding involving a separate murder case. Under his plea agreement, he is expected to receive five years of probation but no jail time. The deal also requires him to resign from the State Bar of California.

With Fletcher failing to appear in court Tuesday morning, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge George G. Lomeli issued a warrant for Fletcher’s arrest. The $100,000 bond posted for Fletcher’s release was also forfeited.

Fletcher — who was originally indicted on five felony counts — could have faced a maximum sentence of three years and eight months in jail if he had been convicted as charged. Jurors were already deliberating in his trial when he struck the plea deal.

Fletcher, a Long Beach-based attorney, has been practicing for more than 24 years.

Under the last-minute deal reached with prosecutors, Fletcher agreed not to practice law in California or apply for reinstatement with the State Bar.

“He was smart because the jurors were going to convict him of four to five counts,” Deputy District Attorney Phil Stirling told City News Service outside court after the plea was announced.

The prosecutor noted that it was the “wildest, most dramatic case” he had ever tried in his 30-year career.

Fletcher represented Knight for a short time in a case in which the former rap mogul eventually pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter for running over a man with a pickup in the parking lot of a Compton hamburger stand.

Fletcher was indicted by a Los Angeles County grand jury just over four years ago on one count each of conspiracy to commit bribery, conspiracy to suborn perjury, conspiracy to obstruct justice and accessory after the fact involving Knight’s case. He was also indicted on one count of perjury under oath involving his testimony at a State Bar hearing involving whether he had texted the brother of a defendant in another case and provided him his banking information.

Another of Knight’s former attorneys, Thaddeus Culpepper, 48, was also indicted.

In his closing argument during Fletcher’s trial, Deputy District Attorney Stefan Mrakich said Fletcher and others were involved in a conspiracy to either get the case against Knight dismissed or for Knight to be acquitted through false testimony when they knew that he was guilty.

Fletcher — who was acting as his own attorney — said he had proven that the entire working theory of the case was “wrong” and accused prosecutors of making personal attacks “when they know what they’re saying is baloney.”

“There is no evidence that I gave anyone anything, none,” he said, telling the panel that he had challenged prosecutors to call in a witness to say that he had offered to pay anyone even a penny.

“They have no evidence that I …. entered into a conspiracy with anybody,” Fletcher said.

Stirling told the jury in his rebuttal argument that Fletcher is “wildly dishonest at the highest level,” arguing that Fletcher “has lied to you repeatedly.”

“You can’t have a justice system that allows attorneys to lie and manipulate … We need this system to be pure, as pure as possible,” the prosecutor said Monday in his rebuttal argument a few hours before jurors were handed the case. “This case is entirely about dishonesty.”

In one jailhouse recording, Fletcher told Knight in March 2015 that $20,000 to $25,000 would be a fair investment to secure his freedom.

Fletcher also told an informant for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department in May 2016 that witnesses in Knight’s case needed to be paid for their testimony, and subsequently told Knight that Cle “Bone” Sloan, who survived being struck by the truck, needed to be paid money for his testimony, according to the grand jury indictment that was handed up in January 2018.

Knight — who was initially charged with murder for Terry Carter’s Jan. 29, 2015, death — pleaded no contest in October 2018 to voluntary manslaughter and admitted that he used a deadly weapon — a truck — during the commission of the crime in the parking lot of Tam’s Burgers in the 1200 block of West Rosecrans Avenue.

Knight is serving a 28-year state prison term.

Mark Blankenship, a one-time business partner of Knight, pleaded no contest in June 2019 to a felony conspiracy charge stemming from the sale of video footage of the crime and was immediately sentenced to five years probation.

Knight’s fiancée, Toi-Lin Kelly, pleaded no contest in 2017 for conspiracy to violate a court order involving video evidence that was under seal, and she was subsequently sentenced to three years in jail for violating her probation by having indirect communication with Knight and helping him violate orders restricting his use of jailhouse phones.

Comments / 10

Barbara
2d ago

If he was forced to resign from the state bar as an attorney why would he show up to represent someone in a court case? WTH?

Reply
9
Vits 2
2d ago

That former attorney was qualified to work the orange county da's office or the public defender's with that corruption LOL

Reply
5
Related
CBS San Francisco

Grand jury indicts Beverly Hills attorney for alleged fraudulent ADA lawsuit scheme

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- Beverly Hills attorney Kousha Berokim has been indicted for an alleged scheme demanding monetary settlements from San Francisco businesses and nonprofits to avoid Americans With Disabilities Act lawsuits.District Attorney Chesa Boudin said among the grand jury charges Berokim faces were one for grand theft from an elder and 14 counts of grand theft by false pretense.The charges culminated from a nine-month investigation.Berokim allegedly sent 17 San Francisco businesses and nonprofit organizations emails and letters in which he purported to represent a blind Californian, threatening those businesses with federal ADA lawsuits for alleged website-accessibility violations if...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
State
California State
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS LA

Pandemic unemployment fraud ring ran by woman serving life in prison

A Corona woman serving a life sentence for helping murder her mother in 2001 was charged with leading a group that defrauded the state out of millions in unemployment insurance benefits. The Department of Justice charged 13 defendants, five of whom were arrested, for the scheme to use stolen identities and defraud California, out of $2 million, mostly in pandemic-related unemployment relief, and mostly in the second half of 2020. The indictment charges all defendants with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud, which can carry a maximum sentence of 30 years of prison.According to the indictment, they are alleged...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Suge Knight
Person
Suge
Person
Terry Carter
davisvanguard.org

In DUI Trial, Accused Admits Pot, Methadone in System

VENTURA, CA- The trial for a man charged with driving under the influence of marijuana and methadone proceeded Tuesday in Ventura County Superior Court with testimonies from forensic experts and testimony from the defendant himself. The first witness called to the stand was Scott Coley, a forensic scientist at the...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
smobserved.com

Master of Irony: Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon Blames Other Political Leaders for Mass Shootings, Ignoring His Own Complicity

May 18, 2022 - At a press conference today, Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon, who has presided over one of the highest increases in crime in the region, sought to educate the public regarding reducing gun violence. According the Association of Deputy District Attorneys, which has sued Gascon for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Attorneys#Murder#Violent Crime
cvindependent.com

An Interesting Investigation: The Defense Team for a Sheriff’s Department Lieutenant Accused of Bribery and Other Crimes Claims He Was ‘Railroaded’

On March 12, 2020, the Riverside County District Attorney announced criminal indictments against some then-current and former members of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. “A Riverside County criminal grand jury on March 11, 2020, returned indictments charging a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department lieutenant, sergeant, and a former deputy along...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
kvta.com

Ventura County Main Jail Inmate Death

An investigation is underway into the death of an inmate at the Ventura County main jail in Ventura. The Ventura County Sheriff's Office says that shortly before 1 PM Wednesday, deputies at the Pretrial Detention Facility in Ventura contacted 43-year-old Seth Dees of Camarillo who appeared to be suffering from a medical emergency inside his cell.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
theavtimes.com

Palmdale woman named as co-conspirator in $2M COVID-19 fraud scam

A 34-year-old Palmdale woman was among five people arrested by federal authorities on Tuesday in connection to a Los Angeles-based ring that obtained at least $2 million in COVID-19 unemployment funds by using stolen identities, some of which belonged to California prison inmates. Amber Jane Wade’s arrest stemmed from a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
longbeachlocalnews.com

Man with 15 pounds of meth, 2 guns Arrested in Long Beach

On Tuesday, at 3:00 a.m., Long Beach police officers, along with agents from the Drug Enforcement Agency’s Los Angeles Field Office, served a search warrant regarding a narcotics investigation at a residence near the 2300 block of East 15th Street in Long Beach. During their search, officers seized two...
LONG BEACH, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy