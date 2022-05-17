ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, IA

Let’s Talk Knoxville- Helmets and Hotdogs

By Scott Dailey
kniakrls.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur guests on today’s Let’s Talk Knoxville are Knoxville Police Officer Kyle...

www.kniakrls.com

Comments / 0

Related
kniakrls.com

Lorenz Westphal, Jr.

A Celebration of Life for Lorenz Westphal, Jr., of Knoxville, with burial at Graceland Cemetery will be held at a later date. The Winfield Funeral Home of Knoxville is assisting Larry’s family with services.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville Police Department to Hold Free Kids Fishing Day

The Knoxville Police Department will hold a free kids fishing day Saturday, June 4 from 8:00 am-12:00 pm at Marion County Park. Knoxville Police Chief Aaron Fuller spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the event. “We will be having a free kids fishing day for school-aged kids, which is a great...
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Aaron Reutzel Takes The 410 Win At Knoxville, Hafertepe And Bridger Also Win

Last week, Aaron Reutzel won in the 360s at the Knoxville Raceway in dominating fashion. This week he won again at the half mile in the 410s pulling away late after battling nearly all race with Brian Brown and Austin McCarl. Reutzel could have won a $3000 bonus had he taken the checkered flag in the 360s with the Midwest Power Series weekend between the Jackson Motorplex and Knoxville Raceway, but was unable to claim that. Either way he was happy to get the win especially after fighting off challenges by Brown and McCarl.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Aaron Reutzel In Line For A $3000 Bonus Tonight At Knoxville Raceway

360 drivers have a little more on the line tonight at the Knoxville Raceway, well at least one of them. If Aaron Reutzel wins the 360 show tonight at Knoxville he will win an extra $3000 due to his victory at the Jackson Motorplex last night with the Midwest Power Series. Reutzel dominated the second 360 A-Main last week winning by over ten seconds. The 410s and Pro Sprints will have a weekly show with possibly a few visitors doing double duty to get valuable laps in for later in the season. Join KNIA for all the action starting with Live Track Side at 5:00 and Race Nights Live at 7:00 streamed live at kniakrls.com.
KNOXVILLE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, IA
Knoxville, IA
Lifestyle
Local
Iowa Pets & Animals
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
Local
Iowa Government
Knoxville, IA
Government
kniakrls.com

Knoxville Fire Department getsTherapy Dog

In celebration of National EMS Week, the Knoxville Fire Department held an EMS open house. During the event, the Kennel Club presented the department with Glory, a German Shepherd who will be used as a therapy dog. Battalion Chief of EMS Justin Smith spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about Glory. “Our...
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Vaughan’s RV in Indianola Holding Kicking of the Camping Season Event

Vaughan’s RV in Indianola is holding a “Kicking off the Camping Season Event” tomorrow morning at their location west of Indianola. Residents and visitors are invited for hot dogs and drinks, as well as view the paint and body shop and showroom, with those interested in employment can have interviews for office positions and technical work. Live reports will be made on 94.3 KNIA, with the KNIA Big Red Radio playing music for the duration. The Kicking Off the Camping Season Event will be tomorrow morning from 8am to noon at their location at 7384 Hwy 92, four miles West of Indianola.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Baseball Travels to Creston

The Indianola baseball team is looking to continue their hot streak Monday evening as they travel on the road to Creston. The Indians are 5-1 after their first week of play, and the Creston game marks the beginning of a seven-game slate where they won’t play on their home field, with six away games and one home game being played at Simpson College. Head coach Jon Fitzpatrick said a goal of his this year was to be able to challenge his squad with their non-conference schedule, and with many games packed into the first two weeks against challenging opponents, he feels they will accomplish that goal. Action starts at 7:30pm.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Kathy Toom

Kathy (Bailey) Toom, 73, formerly of Pella and Altoona, IA, died Friday morning at Regency Care Center in Norwalk, IA. A Graveside Service will be held on. Friday, May, 27, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Oakwood Cemetery, Pella, Iowa. Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church in Pella. VAN...
ALTOONA, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Keller
kniakrls.com

Pella Ambulance With Changes on the Horizon

The Pella City Council is in the process of officially acquiring Pella Community Ambulance and establishing a community emergency medical service. Pella Ambulance Chief Greg Higginbotham says a change in the patients they serve, reimbursement rates, record call rates, and more, have put the non-profit organization serving the area in a financial bind. He says operating as a government entity affords them more opportunities for certain grants and provides better benefits for staff. Assuming the Pella City Council clears all regulatory hurdles, Pella Ambulance will be a city-run service by July.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Dennis Alvin Tool

A Celebration of Life for Dennis Alvin Tool age 80, of Prairie City will be held on Saturday, June 4th at 3:00pm at the Prairie City United Methodist Church. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Wounded Warrior Project or to the family to assist in procuring a park bench at the Prairie City Recreational Complex in Dennis’ memory.
PRAIRIE CITY, IA
kniakrls.com

David Brewbaker

Services for David Brewbaker will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola with burial following services in the Indianola I.O.O.F. Cemetery. Visitation will be held 5 to 8 p.m., Monday, May 23 at Overton Funeral Home. Memorials may be given in his name to FFA Indianola Alumni. To sign an online condolence, visit www.overtonfunerals.com.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

This is National EMS Week

National Emergency Medical Services Week is a time to honor the life-saving efforts of first responders. Assistant Chief Mandy Ritchey says she’s thankful to all who serve as paramedics and EMS personnel, especially to the growing staff in the Pella service. Ritchey says the profession is challenging and requires a great deal of sacrifice for all who participate. Hear more about EMS Week on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.
PELLA, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotdogs#Google Podcasts
kniakrls.com

Triumph Martial Arts Marks EMS Week

Triumph Martial Arts provides free training for all first responders, including paramedics, fire fighters, EMTs, and law enforcement personnel every Saturday morning. “EMS Week is a great way to help remind us to thank these amazing men and women in our communities. It’s easy to take these services for granted, because they are just always there. But it’s only possible because of people who choose these lines of service,” says Matt White, owner of Triumph.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella Track and Field Graduates Celebrate at Drake Stadium

As part of a two-year rotation, the Class 2A and 3A sessions of the state track and field meet in Des Moines are held in the evenings on Thursday and Friday of the annual three-day event. And for many years, Pella High School has typically celebrated its graduating classes on a Friday night on the third weekend of the month. So the track and field athletes at Pella had a choice to make — they could participate in a ceremony at the graduation stage set up for commencement in the morning, or this year, receive their diploma at Drake Stadium. So, the vast majority of the Pella boys track and field seniors decided to graduate at a venue special to their athletic endeavors over the past four years. Pella Schools Superintendent Greg Ebeling, Pella High School Administrators Adam Beckel, Derek Schulte, and Matt Fouch, and Pella School Board Member Gary Coppock were among those who organized a brief ceremony following the conclusion of competition at Friday’s events in the state track and field meet, with permission from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union and Iowa High School Athletic Association.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

State Senator Amy Sinclair on Legislative Session

The current legislative session is at a standstill with several topics still being discussed. Senator Amy Sinclair spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about those topics. “I would say probably the biggest sticking points are concerns with some of the education bills that are out this year, whether that be the scholarships for students or the parental bill of rights, or some other licensing issues being discussed. Those are some of the bigger issues between the house and the senate about where we want to go with those issues. Those are the primary issues policy-wise that are hanging out there and we are trying to find common ground on those issues.”
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Public Library Summer Kick Off Event Coming

The Indianola Public Library is inviting the public to come and enjoy their summer events, including the summer reading program, laser tag, adult crafting sessions, and story time for kids. Janice Comer with the library tells KNIA News she is excited to have the full schedule back for the library this year, after several years of having to have altered or canceled events. Comer also said this spring the library has seen large numbers of people signing up for activities, so she feels like the community is ready to go and participate in as many events as possible. For more information, tune in to today’s Let’s Talk Indianola.
INDIANOLA, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Spotify
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Helmets
NewsBreak
Pets
kniakrls.com

Knoxville Bats Come Alive In Victory Over Nevada

The Knoxville Baseball bats erupted against Nevada on Thursday night to a tune of four Panther homeruns in a 17-7 win that ended in the 6th inning. Knoxville started slowly falling behind the Cubs 2-0, but plated two runs in the 2nd inning and then started the onslaught in the 4th with three runs highlighted by a solo shot from Trenton Kingery to take a lead they would never give up. Five more runs came across in the 4th. After the Panthers allowed Nevada to creep within two runs, Knoxville slammed the door shut in the 6th with eight runs invoking the ten run mercy rule. Coach Turner Devore tells KNIA/KRLS Sports while he sees progress there is still a lot to work on moving forward.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Norwalk Boys Soccer Has Revenge On Their Mind at Urbandale

After defeating Council Bluffs Lincoln in their first-round playoff match Thursday night, Norwalk’s boys’ soccer squad will look to extend their season against Urbandale Monday. The Warriors defeated the Lynx Thursday in a 6-0 shutout, their sixth win in their last seven matches. Norwalk will be entering familiar...
URBANDALE, IA
kniakrls.com

Signs to Look For in Children for Mental Health Issues

May is Mental Health Awareness month and kids’ mental health has become a bigger topic in recent years. Britney Hicken Children Behavioral Health Coordinator for Cross Mental Health and Disability Services in Marion County spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about what signs to look for that may show a mental health issue with your child.
MARION COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy