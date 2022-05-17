ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Austin homeless strategy officer acknowledges failure in security at Candlewood Suites after break-in costing months of repairs

By Laura Figi
Austonia
Austonia
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Austin’s Homeless Strategy Officer Dianna Gray has apologized after vandals broke into a city-owned hotel in the process of being converted into a homeless hotel.The break-in was discovered on May 5 at the northwest Candlewood Suites, 10811 Pecan Park Blvd., which had been sitting vacant and unrenovated with no security protocol...

austonia.com

Comments / 0

Related
Austonia

City of Austin to implement 24-hour security at Candlewood Suites after break-ins, vandalism

Austin has added 24-hour security to the city-owned Pecan Gardens property, which will be converted into supportive housing for people exiting homelessness, after the former hotel was found with months of damage and vandalism May 5. The building, which was broken into and stripped of copper and had people illegally sleeping inside of it, has been secured, Kelly said in a Friday press conference. Kelly said the city confirmed a measure to implement 24-hour security, including updates every 60 days until the property opens up as supportive housing."We cannot let this happen to any vacant city-owned property ever again," Kelly...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Austin-area cyclist charged in murder of biking star Moriah Wilson

Austin police have charged Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, a local cyclist, for the murder of Moriah "Mo" Wilson. Wilson, a rising star in the gravel and mountain bike community, was found dead with gunshot wounds inside an East Austin home on the night of May 11 when she was in town for the weekend Gravel Locos race in Hico, Texas. Police believe Wilson was having a relationship with a man Armstrong was also in a relationship with. The man, another gravel cyclist, Colin Strickland, has since issued a statement on the murder. In his statement, he said he had a brief...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

UPDATE: Austin Dollar Tree employees tell Austonia of heat, mistreatment in wake of viral TikTok

It's been a few weeks since a viral TikTok revealed poor working conditions at the Montopolis Dollar Tree in southeast Austin, and employee Maggie Lopez is still feeling its effects.Lopez was filmed working alone at the location May 1 in a since-deleted video that saw 2.9 million views and over 450,000 likes. In the video, stacked boxes littered the floor, shelves were left unstocked and a leaky, broken air conditioning unit welcomed customers into the understaffed storefront. @trishmartinez32 #x_bazan06 #fyp #fypシ #tiktok #friends #like #comment #4upage #4u #share #viralvideo #trending #wow #4upageシ ♬ original sound - Patricia Martinez ...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Lifeguard shortage jeopardizes hours at Barton Springs Pool

Barton Springs Pool is on a condensed schedule while the city tries to fill out its lifeguard roster.The popular pool is currently closed on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays while it navigates a lifeguard shortage. The city is offering bonuses to new applicants who can start by early June.Austin Parks and Recreation Assistant Director Jodi Jay said there are 207 lifeguards ready to work and 100 incoming but the department needs 750 to be fully staffed.Zoom out: The pandemic has had a lasting impact on hiring—in 2019, the city was able to hire 850 lifeguards. The Aquatic Department has been unable...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
Austonia

City offers free bike rides for Bike to Work Day

Grab a helmet and get active this morning by celebrating Bike to Work Day alongside the city.The community will gather for a celebration at Austin City Hall starting at 8 a.m. with free tacos, coffee and giveaways. A few things to remember around bikes:Over 80% of bicycle crashes happen at intersectionsIt’s important to wear reflective clothing during dark hoursDrivers should keep a distance—take at least three feet of space when passing.Residents can find the most comfortable, safe bike routes via the 2022 Austin Bike Map, or rent a MetroBike with the code B2WD2022.
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Austin staging 'radiological incident' this week in citywide exercise

Hazmat suits, low-flying aircraft and more will be seen this week as Austin hosts an exercise to prepare for radiological incident. The project, called Cobalt Magnet 22, involves more than 30 local, state and federal agencies planning for 18 months to be prepared in the event of radiological threats. It will start Monday and last through May 20. What to expect: Field teams in protective clothing using radiological monitoring and detection equipment, low-flying aircraft conducting data-gathering overflights, and groups of first responders and others staged at various locations.The exercise is part of a regular program of training, exercises and planning.“Th City of Austin is pleased to welcome NNSA and the numerous local, state and federal agencies participating in Cobalt Magnet”, said Juan Ortiz, Director of Austin's Homeland Security and Emergency Management Office. “Our goal in this exercise is to test our procedures and make improvements to ensure we’re keeping the Austin/Travis County community protected.”
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Get ready to see driverless vehicles as Argo AI launches new pilot in Austin

Next time you’re sitting at a red light in Austin, you may look over and see a car without a person at the driver’s wheel. Autonomous vehicle tech company Argo AI has brought driverless operations to Austin and Miami, starting out with only company employees using the service. Later on, tests with Lyft and Walmart will carry out ride-sharing and grocery delivery services, with the help of a human safety operator. The company has already made moves on this front in Miami Beach where some Lyft passengers have used its autonomous vehicles with a human operator.While its platform is designed...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Austin knocked down from top 10 places to live ranking

For years Austin has been one of the top 5 places to live in the U.S., according to an annual ranking from U.S. News and World Report. But this year, Austin dropped out of the top 10. The publication ranked Austin at No. 13, down from No. 5 last year, No. 3 in 2020 and No. 1 in 2017, 2018 and 2019. Cities ranking in the top this year were No. 1 Huntsville, Alabama, No. 2 Colorado Springs and No. 3 Green Bay, Wisconsin.So why did it rank lower this year?The hot housing market is part of the reason. The report states "Austin offers a lower value than similarly sized metro areas when you compare housing costs to median household income." Still, Austin was the highest-ranked Texas city on the list. Adding to its desirability are its live music capital roots and the growing tech scene. The next Texas area on the list was Dallas-Fort Worth coming in at No. 32.U.S. News says it analyzed 150 metro areas in the U.S. to make the list based on the quality of life, the job market, the value of living there and people's desire to live there.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Candlewood Suites
Austonia

Pioneer of Austin high rise gets some TLC in light of new development

One of Austin’s oldest high-rise condos on the shore of Lady Bird Lake is getting a makeover. The 183-unit complex with 13 stories known as Towers of Town Lake first rose up in the 80s when Austin was seeing a tower boom with offices like One American Center and 100 Congress. Adam Maldonado, Reconstruction Experts’ Regional VP of Texas, said the refurbishment project started when the team dropped by for a roofing job. It turned out that the material of the exterior facade was due for a touch-up, and the Colorado-based company was game for renewing it. “To have those...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Staff seeks to build a better way to manage homeless encampments

By Chad Swiatecki City staffers are making a series of changes to the management of homeless encampments, with a centralized response and assessment system in the works that is expected to become operational later this summer.City Council’s Public Health Committee received a presentation Wednesday detailing the current state of work to break up and manage the homeless communities that have continued to sprout up around the city since the public vote last year to reinstate a ban on sitting and camping in public.Eighteen city departments, including Austin Fire, Transportation and Public Works, are involved in the clearing and care of...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Star biker Moriah Wilson found dead in Austin home

Austin police are investigating the killing of Moriah "Mo" Wilson after she was found with gunshot wounds inside an East Austin home.Wilson, a gravel and mountain bike racer, was visiting Austin from Colorado in preparation for the Gravel Locos race on Saturday taking place in Hico, a small town 2 hours from Austin. On Wednesday, her roommate came home and found Wilson unresponsive with "a lot of blood near her,” police said, on Maple Avenue near East 17th Street. Officers and EMS performed life-saving measures before she was declared deceased at 10:10 p.m.The Travis County Medical Examiner's office conducted an autopsy and determined the official cause of death to be multiple gunshot wounds, and the manner of death was a homicide. It is being investigated as a suspicious death and as of Saturday, police said they have a person of interest. Wilson, 25, recently had become a full-time biker after winning a slew of races in the past year. This story was updated on May 15 to include that police have determined a person of interest.
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Moving, anyone? 9 apartment specials on the market right now

It is moving season Austinites, have you picked out a new home?With some of the most expensive rent in the country—$1,735 per month on average in Austin according to RentCafe—you’re going to want to search for any apartment discounts you can get.Don’t move without weighing your options. Here are nine average-priced apartment complexes around the city with specials going on right now.Starting at $1,335 | Parkwood Terrace | 1201 East Old Settlers Blvd.For a taste of Round Rock living, Parkwood Terrace is offering two weeks free on its 777-square foot, $1,335 per month apartment. These apartments have big open concept...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Austonia

Amid market crash, how is Austin's crypto and Web3 community holding up?

Lately, the crypto market is looking shaky. The price of bitcoin fell by more than half from its high, the digital currency luna crashed to $0 and a type of so-called stablecoin TerraUSD has been described as dead. Reporting from the LA Times notes that experts seeing a correlation between traditional markets and the cryptocurrency market is high right now, with plunges in one being followed by a plunge in the other. On Wednesday, stocks had their worst day in more than two years with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling 1,164 points. Crypto’s volatility has long been questioned, especially...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

The Boring Company's Bastrop site faces investigations by state environmental agency

Texas’ environmental agency is investigating the Boring Company.The Austin Business Journal reports that Boring’s site in Bastrop has been hit with three complaints about wastewater and concrete production. What we know: The severity of possible issues at the Boring site is unclear, but the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has launched two investigations.TCEQ aims to complete the investigations within 60 days, the agency told the Austin Business Journal.If environmental violations are found, TCEQ has the authority to issue fines and stop work.This comes just after the Pflugerville-based company raised $675 million in funding and advances its work in Central Texas with approval for engineering work on a pedestrian tunnel in Kyle.
BASTROP, TX
Austonia

Residents at downtown apartment complex living without power two weeks after downed power lines

A fallen conduit at The Northshore apartment complex, 110 San Antonio St., has displaced residents in 439 apartments for the past two weeks.According to residents who spoke with Austonia, the power lines fell around 6 p.m. on April 28, cutting off power to most units in the building. However, many residents have still been living in their powerless units.The complex told residents repairs would be finished on Wednesday, after postponing a few times leading up to that, but announced Tuesday that it can’t guarantee that power will be restored by the end of the week. Residents in studio apartments are...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Growing jail populace in Travis County, review finds

By Seth SmalleyThe Travis County jail population is increasing, according to a recent report from Justice Planning. The uptick is largely due to increases in the number of first- and second-degree felony charges and the average length of stay for those bookings.The jail population is currently about 2,100, up from a low of about 1,400 last year.“You probably noticed that our jail population has been creeping up, probably since about the first of the year,” County Executive Roger Jefferies told commissioners.Another driver of the rising jail population is a shortage in state hospital beds, leaving the county jail to shoulder...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
Austonia

A brewing slowdown? Austin home prices slow, while prices continue to rise

Austin's home sales were on the decline for the second month in a row as the metro's median home price reached an all-time record of $550,000 in April, according to the Austin Board of Realtors' April report.While home sales were down 6.2% year-over-year, the five-county metro still saw the second-highest number of sales on record. Austin was its year-over-year median home price raise 19%, while sales were down 6% in April 2022. (Austin Board of Realtors)Here's a look at the numbers behind the month's housing report:The metro saw 3,280 home sales, 216 short of a record-breaking April 2021The median home price grew 19.6% year-over-year to $550,0000Active listings jumped 52.5%, causing inventory to rise from 0.3 months to 0.8 monthsThe city of Austin has a new all-time median home price record of $640,000While ABoR president Cord Shiflet said the metro has "far from a healthy number of homes for sale," Austin did see the biggest gain in housing inventory year-over-year since 2017 as the market continues to slowly cool from its pandemic peak.
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Lead architect behind new Meta tower gives inside look into soon-to-be tallest building in Austin

A park in the sky. That’s how Ed Muth, Gensler principal-in-charge of the Sixth and Guadalupe project, describes the outdoor deck on level 14 of the building. It’s a gathering space that’ll be lushly landscaped and filled with various plant types. It’ll also have spaces for sitting and a small amphitheater tech space. It’s poised to be an area for Meta employees to spend time and mingle once the tech giant moves in next spring. As downtown grows with increased residential and office space, the tech industry’s influence in the area is clear with Google’s sailboat tower plus TikTok signing...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

1996 Californian cold case: Murder suspect arrested in Austin

An arrest has been made in Austin for a 90s cold case.On Jan. 4, 1996, at around 3 a.m., police responded to a call in Santa Ana, California regarding a male Black suspect that had forced entry into the apartment and stabbed Christopher Hervey numerous times; he then died. The apartment was shared by Hervey and girlfriend Jade Benning.The case went cold, until January 2020 when an anonymous letter was received at the Santa Ana Police Department implicating Benning was involved in the murder. She had moved to Austin in 2001.Police found forensic evidence pointing to Benning and issued a $1 million warrant for her arrest. She was arrested last week. Benning will be extradited to California where she will face murder charges, according to police.
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

1 dead, two injured in separate downtown Austin scooter crashes

One person is dead and two more are in the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries after two separate crashes involving scooters took place in downtown Austin early Monday morning.The Austin Police Department said the first crash happened at around 1:25 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Eighth and San Jacinto Streets. The two scooter riders were struck with a vehicle, and both adult patients are currently hospitalized with serious injuries, Austin-Travis County EMS said.About an hour later, a man died at the scene in an "apparent scooter collision" at 2706 E. 13th St near the intersection of Walnut Avenue, APD...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Austonia

Austin, TX
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Our coverage is 100% Austin, Texas. Free, no paywalls. We tell you about who and what you need to know. Our stories are short and focused. We cover news, business, influencers, food and drink, sports, and anything else "Austin." We're part of the community---locally-owned and operated and our journalists have experience in the Austin market. We're non-partisan--we just tell you what's happening. Find us also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

 https://austonia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy