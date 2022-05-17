ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianola, IA

Let’s Talk Indianola – State Representative Brooke Boden

By Andrew Swadner
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday’s Let’s Talk Indianola features State Representative Brooke Boden...

Let’s Talk Pella – City Council Latest

Assistant City Administrator Corey Goodenow discusses this week’s Pella City Council meeting. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
PELLA, IA
Let’s Talk Knoxville-Storefront Grants

Our guest on today’s Let’s Talk Knoxville is Knoxville Economic Development Director Glenn Lyons as we talk about the latest storefront grants that were approved and other development topics. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe...
KNOXVILLE, IA
Representative Jon Thorup on School Vouchers

The current Iowa Legislative session continues at the statehouse. School vouchers continue to be a big topic. State Representative Jon Thorup spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the issue. “Depending on who you talk to, is it the voucher issue that is holding things up, some people say no, but I...
KNOXVILLE, IA
Governor Endorses Newcomer in Republican Race, Citing School Voucher Support

Governor Kim Reynolds has endorsed Barb Kniff McCulla for Iowa House District 37 ahead of the June 7th Republican Primary. Kniff McCulla is the owner of KLK construction in Pella, and is a business leader in Pella, and on the state and national stages, serving in many roles. Kniff McCulla is running against current Representative and Iowa State Trooper Jon Thorup of Knoxville, who was first elected to the Iowa House in 2018. One of Governor Reynolds’ legislative priorities has been to get a school voucher program initiated, where public money that would have gone to public schools could be used to pay for private school tuition. That bill has stalled in the Republican- led House, with opposition primarily coming from rural Republicans and Democrats. At Tulip Time, Governor Reynolds told KNIA/KRLS news that to get a voucher bill through the house, she needed new House members. Kniff McCulla supports the voucher program, telling KNIA/KRLS News that parents should be able to place their children in schools that share their values. Thorup tells KNIA/KRLS News that he believes the voucher program will hurt our public schools, especially rural schools. He says that he overwhelmingly supports the Governor’s agenda, but that they differ on this issue. Thorup’s fellow House Republicans have elected him as an assistant majority leader during both his terms.
PELLA, IA
OTHER VOICES: Iowa voters shouldn’t be fooled by Republican spin

As a teenager, I participated in a few snipe hunts. The hunt went like this. On a dark night, a group would go into the woods. Those from past hunts were the so-called snipe chasers. The naïve, newbie was tricked into being the bag holder. After making some noise to herd the mythical snipe toward the bag, the chasers hid. One person was left alone holding the bag.
IOWA STATE
Governor Not Dropping School Scholarship Plan

(Des Moines, IA) — Governor Kim Reynolds says she is not giving up on her bid to get state scholarships for students in private schools before the Iowa Legislature shuts down for the year. Reynolds says there have been a lot of discussions on doing a smaller number and limiting the number of schools that it would apply to. The Republican-led Senate passed the governor’s plan in March to provide state scholarships to 10-thousand students in low and moderate-income households who enroll in private schools. The plan has stalled in the House, as many House Republicans worry the proposal will hurt small, rural schools and benefit urban areas like Des Moines.
DES MOINES, IA
Outgoing Staff at Pella Schools Recognized

The outgoing class of retirees for the Pella Community School District was honored at an open house Wednesday. In total, 22 staff members with 478 combined years of service to Pella are moving on after this academic year concludes this summer. Hear more about those retiring on an upcoming edition...
PELLA, IA
Libertarian candidate for Iowa governor pauses campaign after arrest

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - Libertarian Party candidate for Iowa Governor, Rick Stewart, says he has paused his campaign following a recent arrest for civil disobedience. This past week, Stewart says he was detained at the Washington, D.C. headquarters of the DEA on the charge of simple trespassing. Stewart says...
IOWA STATE
Governor Reynolds Officially Signs First Of It’s Kind Law

On Tuesday, Governor Kim Reynolds signed the first-in-the-nation law that would require gas stations to sell E15. The bill was a top priority for Reynolds when she introduced it earlier this year and was met with bipartisan support. This historic bill makes Iowa the first state in the nation to...
IOWA STATE
A Guide to the 5 Best Places to Visit in Iowa

Iowa is a Midwestern U.S. state that is situated near the confluence of the Mississippi and Missouri Rivers. Iowa's landlocked landscape is incredibly diverse, with prairies, woodlands, and rolling hills. The state is also home to a number of interesting attractions, such as the Amana Colonies, the Field of Dreams movie site, and the Grotto of the Redemption. Regardless of your interests, you are sure to find something to love in Iowa.
IOWA STATE
Senate GOP Budget Plan for Courts Involves Money Transfer from Pension Fund

(Des Moines, IA) — Senate Republicans are scaling back the amount of money they’re willing to set aside to hire four new judges and provide pay raises to judges and other employees in the Iowa court system. G-O-P Senator Julian Garrett of Indianola says it appears some of those expenses can be covered with money no longer needed for the pension system for judges. He says their pension fund is in “very good shape,” so Senate Republicans want to transfer nearly five million from the fund to cover the cost of judicial pay raises and filling vacancies. But Caitlin Jarzen, an administrator in the court system, says state law prohibits this kind of transfer AND it would result in job cuts. House Republicans have passed a separate budget bill for the state court system that does NOT include the money transfer.
DES MOINES, IA
2022 State Track and Field Meet Thursday Schedule/Results

Tune into 94.3 and 95.3 KNIA to hear updates twice to three times an hour from Indianola, Norwalk, Twin Cedars, and Melcher-Dallas, and from Pella, Knoxville, Pella Christian, PCM, and Pleasantville athletes all on 92.1 KRLS. The 1A/4A schools can be heard during the morning sessions Thursday/Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the 2A/3A schools from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. those days. All schools will compete from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
KNOXVILLE, IA
What an Iowa court ruling means for future school mask rules

DES MOINES, Iowa — School districts in Iowa will still not be able to issue districtwide mask mandates, according to a court ruling this week. On Monday the U.S. 8th Circuit Court ruled on the lawsuit filed against Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and Ann Lebo, the Director of the Iowa Department of Education. The state […]
IOWA STATE
Des Moines may mask back up, mayor says

Des Moines may reinstate a mask policy if cases continue to escalate, Mayor Frank Cownie warned during a council work session Tuesday.Driving the news: Iowa averaged around 505 new COVID cases per day in the last week, according to The New York Times tracker. That's more than double the average two weeks ago. Deaths in that time have increased by 16%, with a daily average of three, as of Tuesday. Hospitalizations are averaging 132 a day, up 55%.Zoom in: Polk County reported a seven-day average of 105 new cases on Tuesday, up by 159% from two weeks ago.Flashback: The latest...
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa DOT Reports Grant Approval for 163 Turn Lane Project

The Iowa DOT reports $225,000 from the Marion County share of the RISE Fund was approved for an Immediate Opportunity grant to assist in constructing turning lanes and paving a median on Iowa 163 located northwest of Pella. The project is necessary to provide improved access to the proposed expansion of LDJ Manufacturing, Inc., a manufacturer of the Thunder Creek Equipment brand of mobile fueling solutions in both the agriculture and industrial market and to support a commitment of the creation of 30 new full-time jobs out of 45 RISE eligible created jobs and $2,563,750 in associated capital investment. This project is anticipated to be completed by December 2022.
MARION COUNTY, IA
Indianola community holds parade to fulfill dying man's last wish

INDIANOLA, Iowa — Tractors and trucks from all corners of Warren County came out to support Richie Veasman one last time. The 29-year-old was diagnosed with terminal cancer and was discharged from treatment to spend time with family and friends. And his community made sure to let him know...
INDIANOLA, IA
Redistricting shakes up race for US House District 2

Iowa — In Iowa's 2nd Congressional District, the Republican and Democratic candidates are already set. Republican incumbent Ashley Hinson will face off against Democrat Liz Mathis in the November general election. Before Ashley Hinson went to Capitol Hill or Liz Mathis won a spot in the Iowa Senate, you...
IOWA STATE
Let’s Talk Knoxville- Helmets and Hotdogs

Our guests on today’s Let’s Talk Knoxville are Knoxville Police Officer Kyle Keller and Event Coordinator Angie Heartsill as we talk about the upcoming Helmets and Hotdogs event. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to...
KNOXVILLE, IA
Iowa Governor Signs Law to Help Bring Down Gas Prices

We've all felt the pain at the pump recently. In fact, recently I ran my gas uncomfortably low before payday and ended up having to pay for gas in (gasp) Illinois before I was able to cross the river into the lower gas priced state of Iowa. Then, once I got into Iowa I had to put more gas in so I could make it back home.
IOWA STATE

