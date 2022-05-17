ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Street School Holds First TPS Graduation Ceremony Of The Week

By Mallory Thomas
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 2 days ago
Tuesday, 35 seniors from Tulsa's Street School graduate. Each student has overcome a unique set of challenges, which made this graduation a special one.

Sam Murley said he can't wait to have his diploma in his hands.

“Ecstatic. I’m thrilled you know. It’s been a long journey," said Murley.

He and his 34 classmates celebrated graduation with breakfast with their teachers. He said those teachers have changed his life.

“I was at a point in my life where I didn’t think I was going to graduate. Then I came here and everything was possible again. After the first year it was like I knew I was going to graduate," said Murley.

Overcoming challenges is something other street school students have also experienced.

“It for sure would have been harder to graduate because of all of the homework and all of the kids and there is a lot of drama in schools like that. Here it’s safe, it’s small and everybody knows you and cares about you," said Lizeth Olivares.

Olivares also graduated Tuesday and said she's thankful for the self-confidence this school gave her.

“They made me think that I could do it. They made me want to do it and make something of myself," said Olivares.

Murley plans to go to Tulsa Teach after graduating.

﻿“That’s going to be my next goal is going through this next seven months and getting through Tulsa Tech and learning how to do the CNC part and try to make a life for myself.”

