Starting tomorrow, Athens-Clarke County residents will have a chance to publicly comment on the Clarke County Board of Education’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2023. Among the highlights of the proposed $189 million budget is a reduction in property tax rates. With the growth in property values across the county, the school district says it can decrease the property tax rate—known as the millage rate—for the first time in years. The millage rate will drop from 20 mils to 18.8 mils.

CLARKE COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO