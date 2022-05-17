Topics include two Proclamations, a Presentation from BEACON, Proposition 218 Protest Hearing, Consideration of Initiation of a General Plan Amendment, Third Quarter Financial Review, and an E-filing Ordinance

The Goleta Police Department will hold a DUI checkpoint on Friday, May 20, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m. at an undisclosed location within the City of Goleta. Checkpoint locations are chosen based on a history of DUI crashes and arrests. The primary purpose of checkpoints is not to make arrests, but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired. During the checkpoint, officers will look for signs that drivers are under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

GOLETA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO