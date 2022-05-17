ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goleta, CA

Topics include two Proclamations, a Presentation from BEACON, Proposition 218 Protest Hearing, Consideration of Initiation of a General Plan Amendment, Third Quarter Financial Review, and an E-filing Ordinance

 4 days ago

We hope you will join us for Goleta’s City Council meeting on Tuesday, May 17, at 5:30 p.m. (closed session begins at 4:15 p.m.). We are pleased to continue to offer this meeting both in-person and virtually for community members. We encourage you to join us...

Council Thanks CERT Business Ambassadors

Goleta Council Thanks CERT Business Ambassadors. Goleta's CERT Team logged more than 300 hours during the pandemic acting as Business Ambassadors to help with changing guidelines. At Tuesday's City Council meeting they were honored for the service they provided to our community. Photo is of CERT volunteers receiving certificates at City of Goleta Council Meeting. Way to Go CERT! #cityofgoleta #goletacert #goodlandgoodpeople.
GOLETA, CA
News and Updates

The City of Goleta would like to congratulate two Sheriff's deputies for receiving a prestigious H. Thomas Guerry Award yesterday in recognition of their life-saving actions responding to an apartment fire in Old Town Goleta in November of 2021. A Sheriff's Pilot was also honored for his dedication to public service. Please see write up below from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.
GOLETA, CA
DUI Checkpoint Tomorrow in Goleta

The Goleta Police Department will hold a DUI checkpoint on Friday, May 20, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m. at an undisclosed location within the City of Goleta. Checkpoint locations are chosen based on a history of DUI crashes and arrests. The primary purpose of checkpoints is not to make arrests, but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired. During the checkpoint, officers will look for signs that drivers are under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.
GOLETA, CA

