13 Comedy Clubs in Michigan to Get Some Laughs In

On Saturday, May 21, 2022, Patrice Rushen will premiere her newly commissioned work, The Resonate Suite, which was written for the Gathering Orchestra Nonet, directed by Rodney Whitaker, in a concert at the Carr Center in Detroit. The keyboardist, who is the Center’s Artist-in-Residence for 2022, spent a week working with the Nonet on the piece. The Nonet is the result of the Gathering Residency, a two-year fellowship program under Whitaker’s direction. The program offers musicians 18-28 “the opportunity to rehearse and perform with professional mentors on standards, large-ensemble classics, new music and their original compositions,” according to a press release received at JazzTimes.
Comments / 0