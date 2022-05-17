13 Comedy Clubs in Michigan to Get Some Laughs In

There's is a movie that's about to be release on Paramount + about a man who graduated from Western Michigan University that became famous for cracking the code to a Michigan State Lottery game, and was able to amass $26,000,000 over the course of a decade. Jerry, who has an associate’s degree from Kellogg Community College, a bachelor’s in mathematics and business from Western Michigan University and an MBA from WMU, used his knowledge of math to break the code of a game which was brought out by the Lottery in 2003 to earn all that money with his wife:

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO