Cape May, NJ

Atlantic & Cape May Counties Are Listed ‘High’ For COVID-19

By Harry Hurley
 2 days ago
COVID-19 is cruel and unusual. This is going to catch many by surprise, because the vast majority have, or, want to just turn the page on COVID-19. Just when you thought the 2-plus-year pandemic...

ABOUT

WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

