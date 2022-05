Undergraduate commencement this year will be the first to follow a plan laid out in early 2020, and UC Davis staff volunteers can help make it happen. The university is consolidating what used to be seven ceremonies in The Pavilion, into three outdoor ceremonies in UC Davis Health Stadium, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, June 10, 11 and 12. Organizers are looking for 300 staff members to help with day-of logistics, ensuring graduates and their guests get to where they need to be.

DAVIS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO