Why this spring’s wet weather continues to delay Seattle ‘Revive I-5′ weekend lane closures

By Theresa Robinson, KIRO 7 News
 2 days ago
SEATTLE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation plans to begin replacing worn expansion joints on southbound Interstate 5 in Seattle, after postponing the lane closures for the past two weekends.

Last year, WSDOT replaced pavement in the area as the first part of the Revive I-5 project. This year, crews will replace 35 expansion joints.

“We say it every week, so I’ll say it again – this work is weather dependent. Here’s hoping it’s good enough to work,” said WSDOT communications consultant Tom Pearce.

The construction work is weather-dependent due to the polyester concrete that crews are using to repair the highway.

This type of concrete is more durable than typical concrete, but is also more susceptible to moisture and can only set properly if the weather is dry.

“I know it can be frustrating when we announce lane reductions, then postpone them,” said Pearce. “We must share our plans ahead of time so people can prepare, even when we realize we may have to postpone due to weather.”

Lane reductions will start at about 7:30 p.m. Friday and all lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.

WSDOT said there will be about 16 weekends of lane reductions that will continue through summer. Work is planned for every weekend, weather dependent, except for the following:

  • Memorial Day, May 28 to 30.
  • University of Washington commencement, June 11 to 12.
  • Independence Day, July 2 to 4.
  • Labor Day, Sept. 3 to 5.

Each expansion joint takes roughly 55 hours to repair and rain could cause delays or lead to additional postponements.

During construction, WSDOT says people who drive the closed sections of I-5 should consider using public transit, carpooling or traveling before 8 a.m. or after 8 p.m.

