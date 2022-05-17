ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomfield HS softball team notches victories

By Joe Ragozzino
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School softball team defeated Glen Ridge, 10-9, on Wednesday, May 11, at Carla Ward Memorial Softball Field at Clark’s Pond South. Senior Emily Tice had two hits and three RBIs; junior Adrianna Orellano had a...

Glen Ridge HS softball team begins state tournament play

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School softball team received the seventh seed in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1, tournament. The Ridgers were scheduled to host No. 10 seed Becton in the first round on Tuesday, May 17. The winner will face the winner between No. 2 seed Weehawken and No. 15 seed Warren Tech in the quarterfinals on Friday, May 20.
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
Seton Hall Prep baseball team advances to GNT final

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep baseball team had an outstanding week, going 4-0, to raise its record to 15-6 on the season. Of the Pirates’ four wins, three were Greater Newark Tournament games, as they have reached the final, which will be played on Saturday, May 21, at noon at Yogi Berra Stadium on the campus of Montclair State University against Bloomfield, which had a 9-0 victory over Nutley in the semifinal.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
Bloomfield HS track teams sweep SEC meet titles

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys and girls track-and-field teams each took first place overall at Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division championships on Saturday, May 14, at Newark Schools Stadium. On the boys side, senior Elvin Darius won the 200-meter run in 22.90 seconds; junior Daniells DeLeon...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
rack teams gather for Suriano Memorial Twilight Invitational

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Track-and-field teams from across New Jersey gathered to participate in the second-ever Joe Suriano Memorial Twilight Invitational, held May 9 in Suriano Stadium. The event honored beloved West Orange High School track coach Joe Suriano, who died in 2020 from COVID-19. Suriano’s family, along with...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
Bloomfield HS boys volleyball team is ECT runner-up

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The second-seeded Bloomfield High School boys volleyball team lost at top-seeded Livingston, 25-17, 25-19, in the championship of the Essex County Tournament on Friday, May 13. Bloomfield moved to a 13-7 record on the season. Bloomfield HS boys volleyball team is ECT runner-up added by Editor...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
West Orange HS track teams give good efforts at SEC

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys and girls track-and-field teams gave good efforts at the Super Essex Conference–American Division championships on Saturday, May 14, at Newark Schools Stadium. The girls team finished in third place overall. Senior Kourtney Adams won both the high jump...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
Irvington HS track teams give good efforts at the SEC

IRVNGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School boys and girls track-and-field teams gave good efforts at the Super Essex Conference–American Division championships on Saturday, May 14, at Newark Schools Stadium. The girls team took sixth place overall. Senior Nalanie Clement took second place in the 400-meter hurdles in...
IRVINGTON, NJ
Columbia HS track teams enjoy good efforts at SEC meet

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School boys and girls track-and-field teams gave good efforts at the Super Essex Conference–American Division championships on Saturday, May 14, at Newark Schools Stadium. The girls team took fifth place overall. Junior Emma Friedrich won the 3,200-meter run in 11 minutes,...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
Seton Hall Prep track team wins SEC–American Division meet championship

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep track-and-field team traveled to Newark Schools Stadium on Saturday, May 14, to participate in the Super Essex Conference–American Division track-and-field meet. The Pirates won the meet, scoring 152 points. Junior Xavier Donaldson was a big contributor to the win, placing...
NEWARK, NJ
Bob Bolles named Irvington Varsity Club Andreya Taylor Courage and Commitment Award recipient

IRVINGTON, NJ — Bob Bolles, Irvington High School Class of 1969, has been named the recipient of the Irvington Varsity Club’s Andreya Taylor Courage and Commitment Award. Bolles was president of the school’s Agorians club and a class officer. In addition, though he was in a wheelchair, he achieved a varsity letter in track. Bolles was with the American Veterans, worked at Irvington General Hospital and was a volunteer for several charities, including the Jerry Lewis telethon.
IRVINGTON, NJ
Monsignor McCarren appointed interim rector, dean of SHU theology school

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Archdiocese of Newark and Seton Hall University announced that Monsignor Gerard McCarren will begin a one-year appointment on July 1 as the interim rector and dean of Immaculate Conception Seminary School of Theology at Seton Hall. McCarren currently serves as associate professor of systematic theology and the seminary’s spiritual director.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
Orange and Irvington incumbents all reelected

IRVINGTON / ORANGE, NJ — On May 10, voters in Irvington and Orange headed to the polls for municipal elections. In both towns, voters overwhelmingly supported incumbents. In Irvington, Mayor Tony Vauss won reelection, as did his running mates and Irvington Municipal Council incumbents Renee Burgess, Charnette Frederic and October Hudley. In Orange, City Council incumbents Tency Eason, Jamie Summers-Johnson and Kerry Coley rewon their seats for the North, South and East wards, respectively. Newcomer Quantavia Hilbert won the West Ward seat against a slate of challengers; the incumbent, Councilman Harold Johnson, did not run for reelection.
IRVINGTON, NJ
Essex County students to graduate from prestigious New Jersey STEM program

CHATHAM, NJ — On Saturday, May 21, Essex County residents Deborah McDougall and JéVanni Napoleon, of East Orange; Elaina Mann, of Livingston; Leonard Jasper, of Maplewood; Julia Schanen, of Montclair; Achunike Okafor, of Newark; Alexandre Jean, of Verona; and Nathaniel Vinoya, of West Orange, will graduate from Governor’s STEM Scholars, a program of the Research & Development Council of New Jersey. They are part of a class of 95 New Jersey high school and college students to complete the year-long program, which provides a 360-degree view of New Jersey’s STEM economy through conferences, lab tours, master classes and research.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
Election Day 2022: The biggest winners and losers in the Bayonne municipal races

With the May 10th Bayonne municipal elections finally certified yesterday, let’s take a look at the biggest winners and losers to emerge here. This one is pretty obvious, but the retired police captain has now swept three elections in a row: tough to do anywhere in New Jersey and certainly not the norm in the Peninsula City.
BAYONNE, NJ
Winning Mega Millions Tickets Sold In Passaic, Somerset Counties

A pair of winning Mega Millions tickets were sold in Passaic and Somerset counties. The two third-tier prizewinning tickets for the Tuesday, May 17, drawing win $10,000 and $40,000, respectively. Those tickets were purchased at the following locations:. Passaic County ($40,000): Jackpocket, 355 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt; and,. Somerset County ($10,000):...
PASSAIC, NJ

