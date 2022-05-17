Bloomfield HS softball team notches victories

CHATHAM, NJ — On Saturday, May 21, Essex County residents Deborah McDougall and JéVanni Napoleon, of East Orange; Elaina Mann, of Livingston; Leonard Jasper, of Maplewood; Julia Schanen, of Montclair; Achunike Okafor, of Newark; Alexandre Jean, of Verona; and Nathaniel Vinoya, of West Orange, will graduate from Governor’s STEM Scholars, a program of the Research & Development Council of New Jersey. They are part of a class of 95 New Jersey high school and college students to complete the year-long program, which provides a 360-degree view of New Jersey’s STEM economy through conferences, lab tours, master classes and research.
