This Is Us Cast Shares What They Think Their Characters Would DM Each Other

By Paige Strout
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: This Is Us Stars Share CHEEKY Responses to Each Other. After six seasons, the This Is Us cast knows their characters inside and out. Before they say their final goodbyes on the May 24 series finale, the stars of the hit NBC drama shared what they think their characters would...

Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
TV SERIES
E! News

This Is Us' Jon Huertas Reveals That Miguel Was Almost a Totally Different Character

Watch: Jon Huertas Teases EMOTIONAL 2nd to Last Episode of This Is Us. This is us having our minds blown by Jon Huertas. In an exclusive interview with E! News, the This Is Us star revealed that his character, Miguel Rivas—best friend to Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia) and eventual second husband to Jack's wife, Rebecca (Mandy Moore)—was very different on paper before he was cast on the NBC drama. Specifically, Huertas shared that the character was originally named Mike and was not identified as a Latin American male.
TV SERIES
EW.com

This Is Us producers brace you for 'incredibly hard questions' about Rebecca in tonight's episode

Have you recovered from last Tuesday's bittersweet Miguel episode of This Is Us? No? Well, pull yourself together, because your attention turns tonight to Rebecca (Mandy Moore), whose battle with Alzheimer's is only intensifying. And with Rebecca in decline, her children — Randall (Sterling K. Brown), Kevin (Justin Hartley), and Kate (Chrissy Metz) — find themselves at odds over how to handle the distressing situation. "The Big Three really have to ask themselves some incredibly hard questions about what's next for their mother, in the aftermath of Miguel's [Jon Huertas] passing," TIU executive producer Isaac Aptaker tells EW. "And as is often the case when the Big Three have to make a big decision, and they sit down together, they don't see eye to eye. This is an episode about how they work through those conflicts."
TV SERIES
E! News

Why Mandy Moore Threw Up After Reading This Is Us' Penultimate Episode

Watch: The Endgame's Ryan Michelle Bathe Gives This Is Us Finale Scoop. If you thought the May 10 episode of This Is Us was intense, you haven't seen anything yet. In the latest episode of the NBC drama, the Pearson children are forced to reckon with their mother, Rebecca's, ailing health after her husband, Miguel (Jon Huertas), dies. And while this episode was a devastating one, Mandy Moore warned Late Night host Jimmy Fallon, "You might need a day off from work" after next week's.
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

This Is Us Killed Off a Major Character in the Penultimate Episode

Watch: Jon Huertas Teases EMOTIONAL 2nd to Last Episode of This Is Us. We knew this was coming—but it didn't make it any easier. After a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's, Rebecca (Mandy Moore) passed away during the May 17 episode of This Is Us. With only one week before the May 24 series finale, Rebecca's death felt inevitable. We just hoped out we might have one more week. And so did our supply of tissues.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Why The Cast Of ‘This Is Us’ Didn’t Get their Final Curtain Call at the NYC Upfronts

Click here to read the full article. One of the more memorable moments from NBC upfront presentations of yesteryear was when the cast members of The West Wing took the stage at Radio City Music Hall after their first season. The reception was huge: The cast received a well-deserved standing ovation. No such moment for the cast of This is Us, which has its series finale on May 24. The actors who made up one of the few bright spots on broadcast television were nowhere to be found in Radio City Music Hall, having scattered after production wrapped on the drama earlier...
TV SERIES
SheKnows

After More Than Four Decades in Soaps, Days of Our Lives’ John Aniston Finally Gets What He Deserves

Playing bad has been very, very good for the actor. It took 42 years of working in soaps for John Aniston (Victor, Days of Our Lives) to get his first Daytime Emmy nomination back in 2017. And although he wound up losing to Steve Burton — who at the time was playing Dylan on The Young and the Restless — we’re thrilled to announce that this year, Aniston is 100 percent guaranteed to walk away a winner. Why? Because the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences has announced that during the live ceremony held on June 24, Aniston will be the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award.
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

This Is Us star Mandy Moore breaks down Rebecca's beautiful, devastating train ride

Warning: This episode contains plot details from Tuesday's episode of This Is Us, titled "The Train." This Is Us just took viewers — and Rebecca — on a ride to remember. Tuesday's lavish and emotionally devastating installment, "The Train," transported viewers to the long-dreaded end of the line for Rebecca Pearson (Mandy Moore). The episode tugged every heartstring it could find, brimming with heartache, hope, wonder, nostalgia, and gratitude for the matriarch who sparkled for so long before Alzheimer's snuffed out her magic. The episode employed the metaphor of a train — an idea that tracks back to the season 6 premiere — to reflect her passing on to the next realm. With Randall's biological father, William (Ron Cephas Jones), serving as the kindly conductor, she passed from car to car and reunited with familiar faces, all while nagged by the feeling that she was "waiting for someone."
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Jonathan Majors Says He Was Punched in the Face ‘100 Times’ While Filming ‘Creed III’

Click here to read the full article. Nearly 50 years after the original “Rocky” hit theaters, the classic boxing franchise keeps getting up off the mat. Ryan Coogler breathed new life into the series with 2015’s “Creed,” which followed Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa as he trained a young boxer named Adonis (Michael B. Jordan), the son of his late rival Apollo Creed. The film earned strong reviews for taking the franchise in a modern direction while maintaining what people loved about the original films, and sequels were quickly planned. When “Creed II” was released in 2018, it cemented Michael B. Jordan’s...
MOVIES
OK! Magazine

Ryan Seacrest's Deposition Reveals Shocking Confessions About Blac Chyna's Reality Show — Details

Ryan Seacrest is weighing in on the ongoing court battle between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Blac Chyna.According to a new report from Radar, the TV producer made some bombshell claims in his deposition, which the famous family is trying to get blocked from the jury. As reported by the outlet, Seacrest — who is scheduled to take the stand in the trial — shockingly revealed in his deposition that he wanted Chyna's show with Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna, to move forward, despite the Kardashian-Jenner squad's claim that there was fear over Rob's safety as a result of the exes'...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Keith Urban makes heartbreaking confession about family life

Marriage isn't easy, and Keith Urban is opening up about all the lengths he has gone to throughout his life to maintain and protect his relationship and family with Nicole Kidman. ALSO: HELLO! launches Jubilee T-shirt collection to celebrate Queen Elizabeth in style. The two married in 2006, and just...
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

Reba McEntire Joins ABC Drama as Series Regular

Country star Reba McEntire will join ABC's Big Sky Season 3 as a series regular. Big Sky stars Katheryn Winnick and Kylie Bunbury as private detectives who investigate kidnappings and other crimes in Montana. Jensen Ackles and Jamie-Lynn Sigler, whose characters were introduced in Season 2, will be promoted to series regulars.
TV SERIES
