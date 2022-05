LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — The man accused of a fatal shooting on the Lake Ozark Strip has been arrested for failing to appear in court for a traffic violation. Tonka Way-Con Ponder, 51, was charged last summer for the shooting death of one person and the injury of four others outside of Casablanca Pub and Grill. Ponder is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. This case is set to be heard in St. Charles County.

CAMDEN COUNTY, MO ・ 22 HOURS AGO