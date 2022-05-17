NEWS RELEASE

May 17, 2022

DIY Jewelry Rack Workshop

The City of Santa Maria Public Library is pleased to announce a free DIY Jewelry Rack Workshop for adults. The workshop will be held Saturday, May 21st from 10:30 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. in the Library’s Shepard Hall. The Library is located at 421 South McClelland Street.

Library staff will demonstrate how to make a jewelry rack using a repurposed picture frame. Patrons will have the opportunity to tailor their jewelry rack with a variety of techniques. This workshop is free, and all materials will be provided. Space is limited and registration is required. Patrons interested in this workshop may register by visiting the Library’s online events calendar at www.cityofsantamaria.org/library or by calling (805) 925-0994 extension 8562.

Follow the Library on social media for updates on programming, resources, and services. Facebook: Santa Maria Public Library and Instagram: @santamaria_publiclibrary.

Questions may be directed to the Library’s Information Desk, (805) 925-0994 extension 8562.

Department: Public Library

Contact Person: Cindie Usevich, Library Technical Assistant

Telephone Number: (805) 925-0994 extension 2331

E-mail Address: cusevich@cityofsantamaria.org