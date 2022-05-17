ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

DIY Jewelry Rack Workshop

Santa Maria, California
Santa Maria, California
 2 days ago

NEWS RELEASE

May 17, 2022

DIY Jewelry Rack Workshop

The City of Santa Maria Public Library is pleased to announce a free DIY Jewelry Rack Workshop for adults. The workshop will be held Saturday, May 21st from 10:30 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. in the Library’s Shepard Hall. The Library is located at 421 South McClelland Street.

Library staff will demonstrate how to make a jewelry rack using a repurposed picture frame. Patrons will have the opportunity to tailor their jewelry rack with a variety of techniques. This workshop is free, and all materials will be provided. Space is limited and registration is required. Patrons interested in this workshop may register by visiting the Library’s online events calendar at www.cityofsantamaria.org/library or by calling (805) 925-0994 extension 8562.

Follow the Library on social media for updates on programming, resources, and services. Facebook: Santa Maria Public Library and Instagram: @santamaria_publiclibrary.

Questions may be directed to the Library’s Information Desk, (805) 925-0994 extension 8562.

Department: Public Library

Contact Person: Cindie Usevich, Library Technical Assistant

Telephone Number: (805) 925-0994 extension 2331

E-mail Address: cusevich@cityofsantamaria.org

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Santa Maria, CA
Lifestyle
City
Santa Maria, CA
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jewelry#Diy#Diy Jewelry Rack Workshop#Instagram#The Library
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Santa Maria, California

Santa Maria, California

35
Followers
236
Post
234
Views
ABOUT

Santa Maria is a city near the Central Coast of California in northern Santa Barbara County. It is approximately 65 miles (105 km) northwest of Santa Barbara and 150 miles (240 km) northwest of downtown Los Angeles. Its estimated 2019 population was 107,263,

Comments / 0

Community Policy