Hoboken, NJ

19 Local Jobs to Apply for This Week

By Samantha Impaglia
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve created a local jobs board via our The Hoboken Girl and The Montclair Girl websites on our parent site The Local Girl. Find a myriad of positions — from an experience manager to a psychotherapist — all in the Hoboken and Jersey City area. Keep reading to see all the...

All the Spin + Cycling Classes in Hoboken and Jersey City

Living in Hudson County means there is always something new to try. Whether it’s a bar, a music venue, or a coffee shop, there are plenty of ways to switch things up. The same goes for workouts: we have tons of great gyms, outdoor parks, and other ways to stay active. Maybe you’ve never taken a spin class before or you’re a regular, there are several places to check out spinning in Hoboken and Jersey City. Spinning is a great workout that is a cardio pump paired with an awesome playlist. And since it’s indoors, a rainy day won’t ruin the plans. We’ve rounded up all the spin classes in Hoboken and Jersey City so you can get on a bike and see what it’s all about.
What’s Going On With the Hoboken Water Main Breaks

Routine water system testing by SUEZ has resulted in two water main breaks in Hoboken, disrupting water service, commutes, and daily life for many residents. Two water main breaks in one week is definitely a lot, but it seems like Hoboken has perhaps more than its fair share of water-system woes. From storm-related flooding to burst pipes, the infrastructure in the Mile Square could use some TLC. Read on for what we know about the water main breaks in Hoboken.
Best Weekend Getaways Within Driving Distance of Hoboken, According to Locals

Summer is almost here. As Memorial Day Weekend approaches, you may be looking to plan some weekend getaways in the coming months. While it’s always fun to book a plane ticket to far off places, sometimes it’s nice to be able to plan a last-minute trip, hop in your car, and arrive at your destination all within a couple of hours. Luckily, there are plenty of places to explore both in New Jersey and its neighboring states.
This Puppy Rescued on 495 Near Hoboken Needs Our Help

While dogs and cats are sadly brought to rescues and shelters in the Hoboken and Jersey City area on the regular, this sweet puppy, about 4 months old, found himself on Route 495 near Hoboken — running through traffic on Wednesday afternoon. A local Hoboken resident, Janelle Hoffman, jumped out of her car, dodging traffic to save him.
Oishii Opens Huge Indoor Strawberry Farm in Jersey City

Oishii agricultural technology company announced today the opening of a 74,000-square-foot indoor vertical farm in Jersey City to grow its “Omakase” variety of strawberry, which will be available on the company’s website and in a limited basis at Whole Foods in Manhattan. Previously based in Kearny, the firm is relocating its headquarters to Jersey City as well.
Where to Get Cocktails Delivered in Hoboken + Jersey City

One of the few good things that came out of the pandemic was all of the innovative ways that bars and restaurants were able to serve customers. Many of the area’s beloved eateries and bars got creative, offering at-home cocktail kits and to-go drinks that can be enjoyed from a couch and a living room. Some spots in the area still offer it as a convenient alternative, taking the work out of enjoying a nightcap. Check out our list of Hoboken and Jersey City bars and services that still offer cocktails for delivery.
85 Things to Do in Hoboken + Jersey City This Weekend | May 19-22

It’s Asian American + Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Memorial Day is on the horizon, and all of the outdoor happenings going on mean it’s getting closer to summer in NJ. This week’s local Hoboken + Jersey City events guide has everyone covered with a Scotch blending night, ultimate frisbee, a doggy ice cream pop-up, and more. Below is the list of Hoboken + Jersey City events happening this weekend, May 19th – May 22nd, 2022.
A No-Cost + Vegan Community Fridge is Coming to Jersey City

A Jersey City shop that’s become a hub for affordable vegan food supply is adding another resource to its agenda. Plant Base Market, located at 370 Pacific Avenue in Jersey City, is expanding to include a new community space next door called Plant Space. Read on to learn more about Plant Space and what it will provide to the Bergen-Lafayette neighborhood and beyond.
This Hoboken Coworking Spot Has Quickly Become a Go-To for Locals

Between closets, breakfast bars, and the early days of fumbling to share your screen, most of us are all too familiar with the reality of working from home. It has perks for sure (who doesn’t love a 1-minute commute?), but working and living in the same space gets old really fast. Enter: Daybase. Located at 1450 Washington Street in Hoboken, Daybase has expanded the definition of what it means to work from home – without actually sacrificing any space. Keep reading to learn about Daybase and the exclusive offer for Hoboken Girl readers.
