SULLIVAN — A man and woman have both been charged after quantities of heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine and more were seized in Madison County on Tuesday. Sheriff’s deputies said they conducted a drug raid at 147 Oswego Ave. in Sullivan on Tuesday following a months-long investigation into the sale of drugs from the residence. Deputies said they seized quantities of heroin, fentanyl, meth, psilocybin mushrooms, prescription pills, blasting caps and several firearms.

MADISON COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO