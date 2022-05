A case reminiscent of "The Silence of the Lambs" is due in a Macomb County courtroom today. Matthew Gerard Lewinski, of Clinton Township, was arrested last summer after his dead girlfriend was found in the basement of the condo they shared. Lewinski is accused of strangling her to death, then keeping her body for seven months, during which time he mutilated her corpse.

MACOMB COUNTY, MI ・ 13 HOURS AGO