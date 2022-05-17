ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City Mountain Resort chairlift appeal set for June 8

By KPCW
 2 days ago
A planning meeting has been set to tackle the dispute between the Park City Planning Department and a citizens group opposed to chairlift upgrades at Park City Mountain Resort. The two sides are scheduled to meet June 8. The resort was granted administrative approval for chairlift upgrades on April...

KPCW's Mission is to serve Summit and Wasatch Counties with local news, information, entertainment and emergency alerts through its broadcast signal and digital media platforms.

