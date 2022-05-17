ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Flex your Voice: Ohio Letter to the Editor Training

columbusfreepress.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin us to figure out how to do your part in helping us fight anti-voter...

columbusfreepress.com

Comments / 1

Related
Cleveland.com

In blatantly ignoring voters’ will on redistricting, Ohio GOP takes us closer to autocracy

Ohio Republicans’ latest actions show they believe they are close to victory in maintaining their gerrymandered state legislative districts (”GOP asks court to delay maps ruling until November,” May 10). They accomplished this “win” by running out the clock, ignoring fair maps submitted by outside mapmakers, disregarding Ohio Supreme Court directives by resubmitting previously rejected maps and continually ignoring reforms (approved by 70%-plus of Ohioans) requiring transparency and proportionality. This is no “victory” for Ohio voters.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio lawmakers propose bill to expunge eviction records

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A bipartisan bill aims to help Ohio families rebuild their lives after financial hardship. The vast majority of evictions are eventually dismissed in court, but just one filing can follow a person for at least seven years in Ohio. In a competitive rental market, applicants can easily get turned away with […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Ohio Capital Journal

The Supreme Court is giving extreme new powers to increasingly autocratic state governments

There’s a lot to be worried about in the draft U.S. Supreme Court opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade — and with it, half a century of constitutional precedent. At least 26 states are likely to criminalize abortions, often without exceptions for rape, incest, or life-threatening pregnancies. In Louisiana, people seeking abortions could even face execution, which doesn’t strike […] The post The Supreme Court is giving extreme new powers to increasingly autocratic state governments appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
COLUMBUS, OH
sunny95.com

Words of caution on COVID in Ohio

COLUMBUS – While COVID-19 cases have declined dramatically in Ohio, they are increasing in the United States and health officials warn the pandemic could get even worse over the coming months. “We need to take this opportunity to prepare for the fall,” Ohio Department of Health director Dr. Bruce...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Letter To The Editor#Flex#Ohio Letter#Lte
WKYC

3News Investigation leads to second Ohio bill to outlaw secret tracking by devices like AirTags

CLEVELAND — A new bill introduced in the Ohio Senate would outlaw electronic tracking with devices—such as Apple AirTags—without a person's consent. It is the second state legislative action taken as a result of advocacy by 3News, following a 3News Investigates report which uncovered loopholes in Ohio law that allows stalkers to secretly track your every move, and it may be perfectly legal under existing Ohio law.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland Scene

Opponents Say Ohio Constitutional Amendment Could Undermine Bail Reform

Advocacy organizations of differing ideologies appear to be in agreement when it comes to certain bail reform efforts in Ohio. The Senate Judiciary Committee will hear proponent testimony on a proposed fix to an Ohio Supreme Court ruling, which said courts cannot use public safety as a factor in setting bail.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
ACLU
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Governor DeWine announces new round of support to help redevelop Ohio neighborhoods

COLUMBUS, Ohio— Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced today that $100 million in state support is now available as part of the second round of the Transformational Mixed-Used Development Program. The Ohio Department of Development began accepting applications for Fiscal Year 2023 projects today. The...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Scam targets Ohio healthcare workers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Better Call 4 scam alert, specifically for healthcare workers.  The Ohio Board of Nursing said it has received reports of fraudulent phone calls from individuals who claim to work for the agency, trying to get their hands on personal information.  If you’re in healthcare, you’re familiar with the Ohio Board […]
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Ohio medical marijuana dispensary expansion begins: Capitol Letter

Just doob it: Ohio could soon double the number of medicinal marijuana dispensaries. Laura Hancock reports that the Ohio Board of Pharmacy gave the go-ahead for 70 provisional licenses for new medical marijuana dispensaries in the state Monday afternoon, including six more in Cuyahoga County. A provisional license means the business owners must build the space in compliance with state medical marijuana laws and regulations. After the buildout, the staff at the Board of Pharmacy inspects the business. If the business passes, the board gives it a certificate of operation, and the dispensary can open its doors. Supporters say the expanded number of dispensaries could help lower prices and provide access to people living in communities that don’t have them.
OHIO STATE
WOUB

Ohio’s legal marijuana issue is back in the hands of lawmakers, for now

A House Democratic lawmaker said an issue to legalize marijuana for personal use in Ohio could have resulted in a large turnout of voters, that is until Republican leaders settled to move the voter initiative to 2023. A settlement reached by Republican legislative leaders and a group petitioning for legal...
OHIO STATE
columbusfreepress.com

ColumbusMediaInsiderPoliticalOutsider: How Whaley Beats DeWine

In my post-election column, I stated that Nan Whaley, the Democratic nominee for Ohio governor, had 1 chance out of 10 of defeating incumbent Gov. Mike DeWine in the general election Nov. 8. It might be worse than that. Morning Consult recently reported that DeWine has an astounding +28 percent...
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy